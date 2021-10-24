International

By Bill Contz

The portal has become a very busy place
Next month’s battle for the coveted Land Grant trophy has prompted Penn State to travel to East Lansing to face a Michigan state team with a quick 7-0 start, one that quickly served to finish 2 -5 in their pandemic in 2020 early. -the first coach of the year Mel Tucker in the rearview mirror.
The startling start of the Spartans can be attributed in part to a staggering 20 new signers from the transfer portal.
For those of you who keep score at home, this equates to a major list review of 24% (assuming a scholarship limit of 85).
Apparently the players down to support the roles in the other smaller D-1 schools concluded that it’s really time to celebrate with Sparty.
Kentucky is another school that is posting impressive results this year. Mark Stoops wild cats enter today’s competition with Georgia ranked 11th nationwide, changing course from their 2020 pedestrian campaign thanks in part to the presence of former Nittany Lion Will Levis.
Find any trends here?
Michigan State and Kentucky are examples of schools aggressively using the transfer portal and helping to crystallize it for what it really is — a system of free agents that allows players to move with minimal consequences to fill gaps. instant in major programs devastated by graduation and piloted by athletics. directors under arms to deliver results.
The portal is fast becoming a shortcut to success for desperate programs to quell the greedy demand of their promoters for a consistent winner.
Stoops and Tucker are just two coaches trying to survive being infected by sharks, “What-have-you-done-for-me-lately” the waters that define the tough culture that is college football coaching these days, and I expect other coaches in their hotspots to adopt or return to this strategy.
Consider Ed Orgeron.
Twenty months away from leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and the 2019 national title — defeating no less than seven key opponents in the process — while riding right-back (surprise!) Joe Burrow, Orgeron has produced mediocre disturbing. Results 9-8 and now finds himself out of work.
Tiger Believers have no tolerance for rival SEC fans referring to their program like the one from “Humb-ee-anna.”
I find no fault with players who find themselves stuck in situations that offer limited opportunities to display their skills.
The aforementioned Burrow transferred to LSU after playing in the second flute with characters like JT Barrett and Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State.
Justin Fields, set himself behind Jake Fromm in Georgia, immediately set off for Columbus. (He was once a Penn State engagement).
Both later became top NFL first round pickers.
Levis simply saw the writing on the wall seeing Sean Clifford take most of the pictures and decided to take his talents to Lexington before exhausting his right to college.
Perennial contenders for college play-off games will continue to have the choice of garbage when it comes to elite signal-calling talent.
It’s the equivalent of the best disabled golfer stopping at the professional shop to buy more golf ball sleeves after spending their first nine depositing their existing supply in nearby woods or water hazards .
The message is clear: If you are a young trainer you are under pressure to change a program that is headed in the wrong direction, then aggressive use of the transfer portal may be the fastest way to do it.
Contz was an initial attacking confrontation on Penn State’s first national team championship in 1982 and played six NFL seasons. He published a book in 2017, “When the Lions Screamed: Joe Paterno and One of the Biggest College Football Teams.” He resides in Pittsburgh.
