The cargo carrier burned down near Victoria, most of the crew were sent to safety
Officials say the crew of a cargo ship anchored near Victoria that caught fire Saturday morning may need to be completely evacuated.
Sixteen crew members were sent to Ogden Point Pier by the Coast Guard on Saturday evening, though five other crew members still remain on board.
A Canadian Coast Guard spokesman said the blaze broke out at MV Zim Kingston around 11 a.m. Saturday morning and was linked to two damaged containers carrying hazardous materials. Vessels is the same ship that lost about 35-40 cargo containers in rough seas west of Vancouver Island on Thursday.
In an update Saturday evening, the Coast Guard said ten containers were on fire, including two carrying over 52,000kg of Potassium Amilxanthate, which is a hazardous material used in mining.
He added that a Hazmat team is being mobilized from Vancouver, while a Coast Guard ship and tugboat stand nearby to monitor the situation overnight.
40 transport containers have fallen into the ocean as the ship hits hard water off the coast of our wind
The ship is currently anchored at the Bank of Constanta, a few kilometers south of the capital.
The Coast Guard has declared an Emergency Zone one nautical mile around the ship and is advising all other vessels to stay out of that area.
A Pacific Navy spokesman said if the crew is completely evacuated, firefighting efforts will be led by other vessels.
“Any fire on board a ship is a serious event and will attract a lot of attention and a lot of resources very quickly,” said Transport Chamber President Robert Lewis-Manning, adding that it may take days to put out the flames.
Lewis-Manning said it is usually the responsibility of a ship’s crew to put out a fire.
“Their first action is to figure out what’s going on on the ship. It’s a big ship. It’s 260 meters long or there, and there are thousands of containers on board, so trying to isolate yourself where the problem is,” he said. ai.
“The next step the crew would be concerned about is actually isolating the area and by isolating, I mean, they want to set a cooling limit wherever there is fire. It is not necessarily fire attack.”
He said critical support from the Coast Guard and the military is likely to include keeping the hull of the ship cool, but could evolve to provide personnel support for the exhausted crew.
“If there is a positive part to this, it is one, it is not very close to a municipal area as it would be if it were connected to a port like Vancouver and two, there are a lot of resources in the country,” he said.
The fire comes with strong winds predicted to hit the Greater Victoria area on Saturday evening and Sunday morning as the second “cyclone bomb” weather system moves into the region.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area, with east winds of up to 70 km / h taking place in the Juan de Fuca Strait, potentially challenging firefighting efforts.
Zim Integrated Transport Services, which owns MV Zim Kingston, has contracted two rescue rescue vessels, according to the Coast Guard. They are expected to assist in both fighting the fire and collecting lost shipping containers on Sunday.
On Friday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said they had seen a number of missing containers floating in the sea, some of them on the surface floating north.
American and Canadian sailors are being urged to be careful at sea and look for containers as a potential hazard.
MV Kingston was before the end of a voyage from South Korea.
