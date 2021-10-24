After the sun, Cochin International Airport touches on hydropower | Latest India News





The country’s first fully solar-powered airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), is undergoing hydropower production and its first plant will be commissioned by Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan chief in Kozhikode district on November 6, airport management said. . CIAL said it was expecting an annual power generation of 14 million units at the Arippara plant near Kozhikode which will be supplied to the state electricity board network from November of the first week. The project was awarded to CIAL by the state energy department under the small hydropower policy in model construction, ownership, operation and transfer for a period of 30 years. The project took place on the Iruvazhinji River without disrupting the fragile ecosystem, CIAL said in a statement. CIAL said it bought five hectares of land from 32 residents after it was given sufficient compensation and the total cost of the project was 52 crowns. The plant will generate about 1.08 units per day during peak leak days and it is estimated that the plant can operate at full capacity for 130 days per year and generate 14 million units per year, CIAL said, adding that it was the project of its largest after achieving energy neutrality in 2015. Despite the pandemic threat, we completed the project on time. We are confident that this will give further impetus to projects across the state which has 44 numerous rivers and streams, said managing director of CIAL S Suhas. Also Read: Regular Graduate Preliminary Exam Dates in Kerala Changed, Check New Schedule The potential of renewable energy is great. If we use our technological expertise, we can create joint ventures to harness Sunlight, wind power and the strength of accelerated flows to create a better future, he said. Being a river project manager that does not affect the natural flow down the river, it works on limited water conservation, causing no adverse effects on the environment, CIAL said. CIAL received the prestigious United Nations Award for Land Prize for carbon neutralization three years back. In January this year, it also commissioned its largest floating solar power plant with a capacity of 452 KWh. The installed capacity of the world’s first airport, which is fully powered by solar energy, stands at 40 MWp producing 160,000 units per day, against its demand of 130,000 units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/after-solar-cochin-international-airport-taps-hydropower-101635074100503.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos