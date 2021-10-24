Interview Social media has become a system of behavior modification, manipulated by strong governments: Maria Ressa

For journalists, mission has never been more important than now, says Nobel Peace Prize winner



Journalist Maria Ressa from the Philippines is one of two journalists honored with the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021, along with Russian editor Dmitry Muratov. In an interview for Hindu, Mrs. Ressa, who is the author of the next book How to stand up to a dictator talks about her battles with the Philippine government and Big Tech social media companies.

Since 1936, the Nobel Peace Prize went to a journalist, (Carl Von Ossietzky) who wrote about the Nazi regime in Germany’s plan to remilitarize. So what do you think is the message the Nobel Peace Committee is sending in 2021?

That it is that moment, you know, that it is an existential moment, where, what happened after 1936, you had World War II. And I use that analogy all the time, because I always say that our information ecosystem is like an atomic bomb has exploded. And we need to come together globally and find a solution, as the world did after World War II, they created the UN, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, these very values, because I have to say, I keep asking technology values, beyond making money, and [for tech companies] to take seriously the role of being a goalkeeper in the public sphere. I will also say: this award is for all journalists. I feel like I am the workplace for every journalist around the world who has found it so hard to just do their job. And I continue to hope that this creative destruction will lead us to a place that is better than where we are.

The Philippines and India are on the list of the top 10 countries where journalists have been killed or targeted. For journalists, the growing threat comes from democratically elected, populist and increasingly authoritarian regimes around the world. What do you think led to the rise of populism?

Technology! [These regimes] were always there, if you see that Hitler and others were democratically elected, but I go back to the last decade where journalists lost our gateway powers [to social media] technology. And, globally I would say that the first time we saw different realities emerge was in Ukraine, for example, from Russian military-led information systems or in [Indian election campaign] in 2014. We saw that the use of social media led to an erosion of trust in [mainstream media]With When citizens are manipulated by parties on social media, they begin to disbelieve in everything. This year an Oxford University Research Project on Computational Propaganda (now known as the Democracy and Technology Program) demtech.oii.ox.ac.uk) found that these free armies on social media are turning democracy into 81 countries around the world.

The hard part is that it manipulates our biology. As human beings, we have much more in common than we realize because the same platforms are using algorithmic manipulation to change what we think, to change the way we feel. According to a biologist who studied this behavior, our greatest crisis comes from Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and God-like technology. Technology is similar to God because social media has become a system of behavior modification. And with a lack of accountability, and the potential to make substantial sums of money, it is a business model that takes our data and uses it to manipulate us.

The objection is that social media, big tech companies have democratized the expression, giving everyone a platform. Why do you think they are, as you describe them, agents of authoritarianism and not agents of the human right to know?

Well, I would tell you about 2011, and how the Arab Spring became the Arab Winter. In the beginning, [social media] was empowering. But then governments realized they could exploit those weaknesses of micro-targeting, those weaknesses of what was used for marketing, and governments began to manipulate those tools. Mark Zuckerberg says all the time that this is a matter of freedom of speech. But I like to quote comedian Sacha Baron Cohen who said this is actually a matter of freedom of attainment.

We are talking about algorithmic amplification, algorithmic distribution, and studies have now shown us that anger-coated lies can spread faster and further than the facts. If social media platforms are biased against the facts, then they are biased against fact-seeking journalism. And this opposition leads to a divided society.

In the Philippines, for example, we never debated facts, no matter where we stood [on politics]With But after the election of the President [Rodrigo] Duterte in 2016, if you were a Pro-Duterte, and could replace pro-[former U.S. President Donald] Trump even here, you would go further to the right. If you were anti-Duterte, you would move further left. This type of [algorithmic manipulation] has shattered the common reality. Freedom of expression is also the idea that you should be able to speak the truth, to speak what you think without fear of retribution. information [surveillance] operations on social media make it more difficult, and as a result these strong leaders highlighted the worst of human nature, gave rise to many destructive [online] behavior.

Tell us a little about your journey fighting the powerful leader President Duterte, which led to your arrest in 2019.

In the Philippines, President Duterte was democratically elected, but like many of these digital authoritarians, once he was President, he then took the levers of power and changed it from within. We have seen at least 19 journalists killed during his administration, 63 lawyers, over 400 human rights activists, and then he had this very bloody drug war. Our first battle for truth was, just to gather the number of people who had died in [war on drugs], because the police would give a figure and then roll it back. In 2012, we created Rappler (rappler.com) with 20 new employees. One of the things that had started to alarm me was how anyone who questioned the drug war had just been hit on social media. So the first thing we exhibited was [the governments] information operations, we showed our people the data how they were being manipulated online. I wrote a series called Internet Weapons, how social media algorithms affect a person. Then we looked at the reality produced and how only 26 fake accounts can reach up to three million users through social media.

I must say, I did not expect to be arrested. I did not expect 10 arrest warrants in less than two years. But we just kept doing what we were doing. The four of us, the co-founders of Rappler have this pact that only one of us is allowed to be afraid at the same time, and then we spin it. (Laughs)

What are your suggestions for journalists who have just started? Is there a set of tools on how to deal with a difficult situation?

The first thing is that journalists, news organizations [must move] from the age when we competed against each other. We are on the same side. When it’s a battle for facts, we’re on the same side, and especially on social media. In a battle for facts, cooperation is the way forward. This is an amazing time to be a journalist because mission has never been as important as it is today.