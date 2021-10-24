Global Vaccine Cooperation Has Failed Much

Connect with us

or Financial Times The report says COVAX, the global collaboration set up to ensure poor countries have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, has largely failed.

Rich countries have received over 16 times more COVID-19 vaccines per person than the poorest nations that rely on the COVAX program supported by the World Health Organization, the newspaper reported.

Millions of people in the world’s poorest countries have not yet received their first vaccine therapies, while people in richer countries have access to booster injections after their initial vaccinations.

FILE-Members of the public wait in cars at the coronavirus vaccination clinic (COVID-19) during a one-day vaccination in Auckland, New Zealand, October 16, 2021.

Inequality, Financial Times warned, could lead to an increase in cases and the emergence of more virulent strains, and hamper global economic recovery.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization said on Friday that 82 countries are at risk of failing to meet the WHO goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of each country against COVID by the end of the year. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, For most of those countries, it is simply a problem of insufficient and unpredictable supply.

FILE – People walk along a platform as they board a train at King’s Cross Station amid the COVID-19 explosion in London, UK, on ​​October 21, 2021.

Earlier this month, Britain reported its highest daily number of COVID-19-related deaths since 9 March. A government adviser told a BBC television show on Saturday that people should not wait for government mandates to begin initiating measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Young Advisory Group on Respiratory Virus Threats, told BBC Breakfast, I think hospitals in many parts of the country are barely coping with the weight of COVID cases.

The sooner we all act, Openshaw said, the sooner we can lower this broadcast rate and the greater the prospect of having a Christmas with our families.

British Prime Minister Boris continues to dismiss calls for renewal of COVID-19 restrictions, saying there is nothing to indicate that these moves will be needed in the coming months, despite the fact that Britain is experiencing a dramatic rise in infections. COVID-19.

Russia is preparing for either a week of job closure and the restoration of a partial blockade due to an increase in infections and deaths from COVID-19.

Graves and crosses are seen in the Yastrebkovskoe Cemetery, which serves as one of the burial sites for those who died from COVID-19, outside Moscow, Russia.

Graves and crosses are seen in the Yastrebkovskoe Cemetery, which serves as one of the burial sites for those who died from COVID-19, outside Moscow, Russia.

Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia have been on the rise for weeks due to slow vaccination rates, casual attitudes toward preventative measures and governments’ reluctance to tighten restrictions. The national working group on COVID-19 said only about a third of Russia’s 146 million people had been vaccinated, damaging the country’s health system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that employees will observe non-working days from October 30 to November 7, during which they will still receive salaries. He said the period, in which four of the seven days are state holidays, could start earlier or be extended to certain regions.

The release of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Namibia was postponed on Saturday by the country’s health ministry after the vaccine regulator in neighboring South Africa raised concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV.

The regulator said it would not approve an application for urgent use of the vaccine at this time because some studies suggest that the delivery system, known as the vector, used to vaccinate people with the Sputnik V vaccine could make men more susceptible to HIV Me

The vaccine maker, the Gamaleya Research Institute, said the Namibian delay was not based on scientific evidence.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday a global number of 243.3 million cases of COVID and almost 5 million deaths from COVID. The center said 6.7 billion vaccines have been administered.

