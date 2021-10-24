Nile Killer Officer Denied Parole | News, Sports, Work





A juvenile killer of a Nile police officer in 1982 was denied parole this month by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Board members held a hearing in late September outside the cell of Fred E. Joseph Jr. at the South Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville. Joseph was 17 when he was convicted in 1983 and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Niles patrolman John Utlak. Joseph’s parole hearing was postponed for a year due to a new state law that gives juvenile offenders more chances to gain their freedom. Authorities had originally set a 2022 date for a parole hearing after Joseph’s bail offer in 2012 was rejected. But the new law, passed by the Ohio legislature during a 2020 lame duck session and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine Jan. 3, says all juvenile offenders should have a chance for parole. Joseph, 56, is now eligible for parole on Sept. 1, 2026, with his next hearing scheduled for that July, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website. Trumbull District Attorney Dennis Watkins said he is pleased with the parole board’s decision. The multi-year prosecutor had sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority expressing his “Strong and total opposition” to every release of Joseph. “This man does not deserve freedom. “It would be an injustice and an insult to the family of Officer Utlak.” Tha Watkins. Nile City Councilor Doug Sollitto, a friend of Joseph High School, also presented a testimony on the parole board asking him to keep Joseph in jail. Sollitto had served as a correctional officer and had come into contact with Joseph on several occasions in prison. His statement includes a shocking conversation that Sollitto said he will never forget. Sollitto recalls talking to Joseph, who admitted to being the cause of Utlak’s death, and Joseph told the jailer: “When I get out, I will sit in front of the Niles Police Department and shoot the first five cops coming out the door.” Sollitto said Joseph then pointed his finger as if he had a gun and pulled his finger as if he were on a trigger – saying “Bing, bing, bing … all they can do is get me back here.” Sollitto said he seconds Watkins’ desire to keep Joseph behind bars. “This was a sound and intelligent move by the board, and it will make Niles much safer for the citizens and the police department as a whole.” Tha Sollitto. Meanwhile, Joseph’s sister, who did not want her name published and now lives in California, said the media accounts surrounding the conditional hearing were not fair to her brother. “They painted him like a kind of monster, and he really is not something like that,” said the woman. Joseph Defendant Randy Fellows, who was 19 at the time of the murder and also sentenced to 30 years in prison, has been scheduled for a bail hearing in August 2022. Latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/local-news/2021/10/killer-of-niles-police-officer-denied-parole/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos