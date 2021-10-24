Pope Francis compares Libyan centers to “concentration camps”

The Pope’s remarks after Sunday’s angel come just a day after an Italian prosecutor summoned American Hollywood star Richard Gere to testify in a trial against Italy’s right-wing politician Matteo Salvini.
The Pope urged the international community to help find “sustainable solutions” for managing migration flows.
“Many of these men, women and children are subjected to inhuman violence. Once again, I urge the international community to keep its promise to seek common, concrete and sustainable solutions to the management of migratory flows in Libya and across the Mediterranean.” , “said the Pope. “And how much those who are rejected suffer. There are some real concentration camps there.
“It is necessary to end the return of migrants to unsafe places and to give priority to rescuing people at sea with rescue equipment and predictable landing, to guarantee them dignified living conditions, alternatives to detention, regular migration routes and access to asylum, “he added.
On Sunday, more than 500 migrants either arrived in Italy or were trying to reach. Of these, 128 migrants were identified by the NGO Alarm Phone, which facilitates rescue at sea.
The group called on a nearby merchant ship to intervene to rescue about 60 people in an inflatable rubber boat. Another 68 people were on a boat near Malta which had called the NGO in distress. Alarm Phone wrote on Twitter that the Maltese authorities were involved in a rescue or retreat while the EU border control agency Frontex flew a surveillance flight overhead.
MSF also tweeted that another 296 people had been rescued overnight and were safe on their lifeboat waiting to be assigned to land a safe harbor in Italy or Malta.
The Guardia di Finanza also confirmed that it had caught a boat with about 100 migrants who were then escorted to San Gregorio in Puglia. It is not known where that ship originated.
Salvini wrote on Twitter that Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese was better off warning that “everyone is landing in Italy” while she is in Brussels.
The former interior minister also attacked a Sicilian prosecutor who had named Richard Gere as a witness in a trial against him for abducting 147 immigrants in 2019, but blocking their landing. Gere had sent food and water to the ship and will testify of the conditions he observed. Salvini’s next hearing is on December 17.
Uncleshte unclear when Gere will testify.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/24/africa/pope-francis-libya-migrant-detention-centers-intl/index.html
