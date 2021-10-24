Pope Francis compares Libyan centers to “concentration camps”

The Pope’s remarks after Sunday’s angel come just a day after an Italian prosecutor summoned American Hollywood star Richard Gere to testify in a trial against Italy’s right-wing politician Matteo Salvini.

The Pope urged the international community to help find “sustainable solutions” for managing migration flows.

“Many of these men, women and children are subjected to inhuman violence. Once again, I urge the international community to keep its promise to seek common, concrete and sustainable solutions to the management of migratory flows in Libya and across the Mediterranean.” , “said the Pope. “And how much those who are rejected suffer. There are some real concentration camps there.

“It is necessary to end the return of migrants to unsafe places and to give priority to rescuing people at sea with rescue equipment and predictable landing, to guarantee them dignified living conditions, alternatives to detention, regular migration routes and access to asylum, “he added.