



Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the fierce Islamic Taliban movement ousted the Western-backed government in August causing the sudden end of billions of dollars in aid to its aid-dependent economy.

“The country is on the verge of collapse and this collapse is coming faster than we thought,” Swedish Development Minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai.

He said the free economic downturn could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, rather than increase its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.

Many multilateral countries and institutions have halted development aid but have stepped up humanitarian aid since August, reluctant to legitimize the new Taliban rulers.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later told Reuters that direct engagement with the Taliban was the only way to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and called for the release of billions of dollars of frozen Afghan assets overseas. “Will we push Afghanistan into chaos or will we try to stabilize the country?” he said in Dubai. The commitment will also encourage the protection of human rights and the creation of a comprehensive, constitutional government, he said. Pakistan has deep ties to the Taliban and was often accused of supporting the group as it fought with the US-backed government in Kabul for 20 years — allegations denied by Islamabad. Sweden’s Fridh said the Taliban had so far failed to prove they had rejected the repressive policies that marked their previous period in power from 1996-2001. He also said the conditions were not suitable for European countries to reopen embassies in Kabul. Instead, more diplomatic activity would take place in Qatar, an important interlocutor between the West and the Taliban. Fridh met with Qatari officials in the capital Doha this week. But Chaudhry said it was time for the United States, China and other major powers to establish a framework for the official recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers and for the lifting of UN sanctions on Taliban members, including some members of the government. re. That, along with direct economic aid, was the only way to avoid instability, he said, adding: “The clock on this bomb is already clicking.”

