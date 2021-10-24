Victoria will soon become one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, paving the way for normal pre-COVID life, the government says.

The state is set to reach its 80 percent double-dose vaccination target almost a week ahead of schedule, and the 90 percent mark is not far behind.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says continued easing of restrictions is only possible because of record vaccination rates and a “fantastic effort” that every Victorian should be proud of.

“Victorians have faced this challenge beyond any of our expectations and these vaccination rates are an extraordinary achievement,” he said.

“We are on our way to being one of the most vaccinated and therefore one of the safest countries in the world.”

The first changes take effect from Friday, October 29 at 18:00. Here’s what it means to you.

All of Victoria will be in the same settings for the first time in months

This means that Melburnians may leave the city for the first time at the time of the Melbourne Cup, which many people extend to a long weekend.

The border around Melbourne will be lowered, allowing Victorians to travel anywhere in the state.

Masks will no longer be sought after

Victorians can leave the masks outside. ( ABC News: John Graham )

Masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors where social distancing is possible. But they will still be sought inside.

But health authorities strongly recommend that Victorians continue to wear masks outside where they cannot physically distance themselves, such as on busy streets or in markets.

Masks should be worn indoors in the workplace.

Vaccination will continue to be your ticket

Vaccinated Victorians will enjoy greater freedom. ( AP: Christophe Archambault / Pool Photo )

Andrews said the “vaccinated economy” was here to stay, with vaccine mandates for workers and customers in countries to apply across the state.

Proof of vaccination or a valid exemption will be required to access most settings. Children under the age of 16 will not have to show evidence of innocence.

“We would not close the country to protect people who had not defended themselves. Now we have reached the time when everyone can be vaccinated,” Andrews said.

“Those who have not yet decided, go and get your first and second dose.

“Every person who is vaccinated at the right time gives us more opportunities.”

More social gatherings are allowed, but work from home is still recommended

Bars, restaurants and cafés can be opened for sitting service for fully vaccinated people. ( Reuters: Sandra Sanders )

Private meetings will still be limited to 10 people, including subordinates, until we reach the 90 percent vaccination target, but by next weekend up to 30 people, including subordinates, will be able to gather outside.

New this is good news for the troubled hospitality industry, with bars, restaurants and cafes opening for seated services for more people inside.

They will be allowed one person fully vaccinated for 4 square meters indoors (a ‘density coefficient’ 4), and one person fully vaccinated for 2 square meters (a ‘density coefficient’ 2) outdoors, with a cap of 500 persons.

Weddings, funerals and religious services will be returned to fully vaccinated people inside and outside, depending on density coefficients.

Caps of 30 people will apply for weddings, funerals and religious gatherings if vaccination status is unknown.

Prospective brides and grooms have been looking forward to having more security to plan their weddings. ( Supplied: Jeremy Wong )

For indoor seating areas such as cinemas and theaters, there will be a capacity limit of 75 percent and a maximum of one person per 4 square meters allowed, up to 1,000 people. For non-seated indoor entertainment venues, the same density factor of one person per 4 square meters, without protective cover, applies.

Outdoor and non-sitting entertainment venues, including stadiums, zoos and tourist attractions, will be open with a limit of 5,000, subject to the density coefficient, where staff and customers are fully vaccinated.

Events such as music festivals will be able to host up to 5,000 participants, depending on any restrictions associated with the venue.

The Chief Health Officer may also give approval to larger crowds for important events and venues under the Public Events Framework.

But when it comes to going to the office, Victorians are encouraged to work from home if they can. They are allowed to go to the goons if they are fully vaccinated.

Retail stores, gyms and entertainment venues to reopen eventually

Gyms will be open to fully vaccinated people depending on density limits. ( ABC News: Simon Tucci )

From Friday at 6:00 pm, most indoor facilities, gyms and hairdressers will open without hats, subject to density coefficient limits and if all staff and customers are fully vaccinated.

And you can head to the stores for any retail therapy, with the internal minority finally reopening.

Schools and childcare remain open

Home schooling will be a thing of the past. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

The parameters of the school remain the same as the original guide, with on-site teaching returning from Friday, October 29, at 6:00 pm for all levels with on-site security measures.

Early childhood education and care is open.

All students return to school with additional security measures. Adult education in the country turns to fully vaccinated Victorians.

Pre-COVID life when the state hits 90 percent of double-dose vaccination

The sunniest days stand at the head of the state as it moves towards vaccination goals. ( ABC News: Rudy De Santis )

The next step in the roadmap will be when Victoria achieves the 90 percent double-dose vaccination target for Victorians 12 and older, projected to be as early as Wednesday, November 24th.

Andrews said in 90 percent “there will be no hats” as Victoria would become “one of the most vaccinated parts of the world”.

“We have to normalize this,” he said.

“People need to get back to normal. This is what people are eager for. And this is what we aim to achieve.”

Masks will be mandatory only indoors in some high-risk settings such as hospitals, care for the elderly, public transportation, and justice and correctional facilities.

Andrewssaid two rules would remain in the 2022 title “some masks in some environments” and the requirement for two doses of vaccine.

“This is as close to normal as any part of our nation and any part of the world,” he said.

This means that large social gatherings will return

Once the 90 percent vaccination target is reached, there will be no limit to the number of people that can be gathered at home and abroad.

On-site work can be returned to anyone who is fully vaccinated.

Retail, hospitality and entertainment will open up even further

At 90 percent, countries will be able to operate at maximum capacity depending on vaccination requirements and safe COVID measures.

But with the “vaccinated economy” applied across the state, all non-core retail staff and their customers will also need to be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people will still be able to visit essential stores like supermarkets and pharmacies.

There will be no restrictions on internal and external events provided they follow safe rules for COVID, including vaccination requirements.

Events with a significant number of children may not be able to function at full capacity while vaccines remain unavailable to children.

There will be some hats for religious ceremonies, weddings and funerals where vaccination status is unknown.

Important state countries hosting major events will need to have the one-time approval of their COVID Secure Revenue Plan.

