NSW Launches New $ 10 Million Tourism Campaign Encourages Pandemic Travel

A $ 10 million tourism campaign has been launched by the NSW government ahead of easing international travel restrictions next month.

The new campaign comes after nearly two years of economic turmoil in the tourism industry, which is the second largest export of services in the country.

The ‘Feel New’ campaign is the largest tourism marketing enterprise the state has entered in the last decade and will be seen on TV, print, outdoor billboards and social media.

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said it will be used for many years in the future internationally and domestically.

“This is not just a call to action campaign … it will continue to take place,” Ayres said.

The ad highlights the natural beauties of the state like the Mahon Ocean Pool in Maroubra.

Mr Ayres said the campaign differed from the others in that it was only about “making mistakes in places”.

“What we haven’t seen in the last 10 years is a ‘brand campaign’ that looks at what happens when you come to NSW,” Ayres said.

“We know the world is a little different, but we want to feel young, we want to feel refreshed … with energy and that is exactly what this campaign does.”

The ads pay special attention to Sydney’s iconic landmarks like Harbor Bridge and Opera House and display more natural experiences, including learning about the local tucker with an indigenous guide.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the campaign, which began before the pandemic struck, ended in “perfect time”.

Just last week, the Prime Minister announced that fully vaccinated people from abroad would be able to travel to NSW without entering the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

Initially, only Australian citizens, residents and their families will be eligible for quarantine travel through Sydney.

“The news that we lifted the hotel quarantine was not just news that made other states across the country ease their restrictions, but that news became global,” Perrottet said.

“The reality is when people think of Australia, they think of New South Wales, they think of Sydney.”

On November 1, people from Greater Sydney would also be able to travel to holiday regions and Victorian residents who are vaccinated will be welcomed back.

Last week, the Queensland government also announced their exit guide, which would see open borders for people fully vaccinated by NSW on December 17th.

“We know the borders are not open now, but we know people are making decisions, they want to travel and they have started researching where they are traveling … we want them to think about New South Wales,” tha Ayres Me

The campaign is part of a recently announced $ 500 million tour package, which also includes the $ 50 “Stay and Rediscover” accommodation voucher.

Part of the campaign budget was used to buy the rights to use Nina Simone’s 1965 song “Feeling Good”, which was re-recorded by local singer Azure Ryder and producer Breathe.

The Bangarra Dance Theater was also commissioned to play in the TV spot, which features the Blue Mountains, Snowy Mountains, Outdoors, Darling Harbor, Mahon Ocean Pool, Mungo National Park and Sydney’s northern beaches.

There will be another ad focusing specifically on Sydney, particularly the hospitality industry.

The tourism sector in NSW employs more than 300,000 people, generates more than $ 38 billion in economic activities and spending, and the government aims to bring it to $ 65 billion by 2030.

The state infection rate continues to remain stable, with 296 cases acquired instead of COVID-19 recorded from 66,740 tests yesterday.

Four men died in the reporting period, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

Three men were not vaccinated and one man had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 480 cases of COVID-19 hospitalized, with 119 people in intensive care, 67 of whom require ventilation.

To date, 93 percent of people aged 16 and over have had the first dose of a vaccine and 84.4 percent are fully vaccinated.