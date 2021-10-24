China’s new border law gives the seal of approval for PLAs LAC actions





He calls on the state and the military to guard the territory and fight any act that undermines China’s territorial claims



The Chinese legislature passed a new border law, which will take effect on January 1, calling on the state and the military to guard the territory and fight any act that undermines China’s territorial claims. The law was first proposed in March this year, a year into tensions that erupted along the Current Control Line (LAC) with India after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) mobilized two divisions in advanced areas and committed numerous violations. China has unresolved border disputes with India and Bhutan. The new law, observers said, would formalize some of China’s recent actions in disputed territories with both India and Bhutan, including PLAs gathering troops in the areas ahead along the border with India, numerous violations in it. all LAC and construction of new border villages. along the border with Bhutan. The legislature, which is largely ceremonial in China and controlled by the ruling Communist Party, on Saturday voted to pass a new law on the protection and use of the country’s land border areas, the official Xinhua news agency said. The law stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable, the text said, adding that the state will take measures to protect territorial integrity and land borders and to protect and combat any act that undermines sovereignty. territorial and land boundaries. He also called on the state to take measures to strengthen border protection, to support economic and social development, as well as opening up in border areas, to improve services and public infrastructure in such areas, to encourage and support life and work. of people there and promoting coordination between border protection and social, economic development in border areas. Security and economic issues The law sets out the various responsibilities of the military, the Council of State or the Cabinet, and provincial governments in managing security and economic affairs in border areas. Article 22 of the law states that the PLA will perform border tasks including organizing exercises and resolutely preventing, stopping and combating invasion, trespassing, provocation and other acts. The law also says China will address land border issues with neighboring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and long-standing border issues. The passage of the law coincides with the rise of Chinese activity along land borders, which has reflected actions in the disputed waters of the East and South China Seas. The law will provide a seal of approval for recent military actions in disputed areas. Across the LAC, PLA actions last summer, Indian officials said, violated four past border agreements that had largely helped maintain peace since the signing of the 1993 pact on maintaining peace and tranquility. While the two sides had occasional disagreements over the perception of the LAC, last summer China saw for the first time amassing large numbers of troops in front areas and seeking to unilaterally review the LAC, including in the Galwan Valley, where collided in June 2020 marked the worst violence since 1967, Lake Pangong, Demchok, Depsang and other areas. Eighteen months after tensions in East Ladakh, military talks are still ongoing, with India insisting on a return to status quowith With Bhutan, China has taken over de facto control over the disputed Doklam plateau, including the construction of civilian settlements, or border villages, along the border. It is part of a broader campaign to build 628 moderately good villages to encourage shepherds to settle in border areas, including disputed territories, to affirm China’s territorial claims.

