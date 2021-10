COP26: McKenna says there are doubts the world will hit Paris-National climate targets

As world leaders prepare to meet in Glasgow for the United Nations climate talks known as “COP26”, Canada’s former environment minister says she has doubts about whether countries will be able to meet their emission reduction targets. set out in the Paris Agreement. In an interview with Western Bloc Mike Le Couteur guest host Catherine McKenna said hitting targets is still possible but will require “deep digging”. “Success would eventually seem, ‘We have a way to stay below two degrees, striving for a five point,'” she said, referring to the Paris Agreement commitment to limit global warming to 2 C and 1.5 C . “I do not think we will get there, but the Paris Agreement does not lose hope. It requires countries to constantly increase their ambition.” Read more: Health problems related to climate change are worsening, reports show The story goes down the ad The COP26 meetings take place starting this weekend in Scotland, where world leaders will gather in what has been dubbed “the world’s last best chance” to stop global warming from hitting dangerous levels. Summit organizers say they want to raise $ 100 billion to help developing countries tackle climate change, which is a goal McKenna said will be crucial to whether the meeting will succeed. “There will be no success in the COP unless $ 100 billion is raised,” she said. The summit comes as the world has witnessed increasingly devastating patterns of harsh weather in recent years, including horrific wildfires in Australia, the Amazon rainforest, the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Read more: UN Climate Change Report: Here are the key steps Deaths from intense heat, worsening hunger from drought and the increasing spread of infectious diseases are also on the rise, according to a new report published by the medical journal The Lancet last week. The report warned of a “red code” for humanity as health problems due to climate change grow worse. This was the second such report to issue similar warnings, following a UN report in August. The World Health Organization this year called climate change the greatest health threat facing humanity. ” The story goes down the ad McKenna suggested the world could learn lessons in tackling climate change from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We can do it. We treated COVID. We are on our way out of COVID. It’s the same thing with the climate, “she said. “We can do it, but we will have to work really hard and be focused.”















