The real message of Sunni Rishi’s budget will be to lay the groundwork for the next election Richard Partington

High living costs, shortages on supermarket shelves and a health emergency

Rarely in peacetime did a British chancellor face a more risky economic backdrop for a budget, as Covid’s recovery ends amid growing pressure on households and the worst supply chain meltdown since the 1970s.

After a much harder start to the fall than expected, this Wednesday hardly seems the ideal moment to set a long-term vision with the first three-year spending review since 2015, and as global attention returns to the climate summit Cop26 in Glasgow.

But for Rishi Sunak, Wednesday’s tax and spending cuts are a golden opportunity to assert his status as chancellor, in a budget that aims to address the many pressures the government faces.

The rising costs of living must be accepted

After 18 months frustrated by crisis management and false start-ups fleeing Covid-19, Sunak will want to show that the government is back on its feet and looking to the future; regardless of the difficulties of the present.

There will be a series of announcements of cost-effective spending for the public, with a focus on leveling and net zero including billions for regional transport, funding for green projects and money to support skills, training and jobs. The rising costs of living must be accepted, with a fund of 500 million for the already declared winter hardships.

It would take a tin-eared chancellor to ignore these issues. But whether the new plan matches the scale of the challenge will be a completely different question after a series of retrograde steps in recent weeks. By setting a tough travel direction ahead of the chancellors’ speech Wednesday, taxes on workers will rise, while universal credit is reduced by 20 a week to the biggest ever reduction in benefits.

In raids on workers and businesses, the Tory plans announced so far this year reach tax increases of up to $ 36 billion a year, a bigger jump than any budget since the mid-1970s.

For a party obsessed with its modern folklore as a defender of laissez-faire capitalism, it is a harsh transformation. The company bosses now warn that squeezing the points will undermine the plan to better recover from Covid, high level and decarbonization; arguing that higher taxes and heavy regulation prevent them from investing.

Approaching such limits of accepted conservative wisdom, the expectation is that Sunak will take other substantial measures to increase taxes in the budget, with more chances for the chancellor to speak harshly about regulating government finances.

Advice was thrown at the Conservative conference earlier this month, with the chancellor telling party members it was economically irresponsible and immoral to collect bills for future generations to pay. It is not state money. “It’s your money,” he told crowds gathered in Manchester.

Thatcher’s call serves a purpose: tough fiscal credentials have always proven popular among conservative selectors for future leaders.

Rishi Sunak delivers his speech at the Tory party conference earlier this month. Photo: James Veysey / Rex / Shutterstock

For such deficit reduction fans, there will be good news this week. Government borrowing is expected to come down to $ 55 billion lower than projected earlier this year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, to about $ 180 billion, a dramatic drop from a peacetime record of 355 billion years.

However, Sunak has instructed the Office of Budget Accountability (OBR) to use older figures for the economy from September. This means that profits are unlikely to be as healthy in budget forecasts, given that the numbers will be lost. revisions made this month to GDP figures improving the strength of the economy.

While it may sound strange for a chancellor to want weaker figures, there are clear political benefits simply put, talking to Britain today will help paint a more beautiful picture tomorrow.

Speculation is rife that Sunak is preparing to build an election coffers for the future, with a nod and a wink to Conservative MPs that apparent loud tax increases could be removed if public finances seem fixed on paper before this time. With voters likely to go to the polls in 2024, the temptation is clear.

With that in mind, Sunak is expected to announce new rules governing public finances to ensure that borrowing is cut and debt levels are reduced. However, most of the cash flow depends on the strength of the economy, and here lies the problem: embracing austerity, as George Osborne points out in 2010, risks hitting growth; making Sunaks fiscal prudence entirely self-destructive.

In the budget, the OBR is expected to make two main assessments that will inform Sunaks decisions. First, the recent rise in inflation will cause the tax and Treasury expenditure oversight to warn that interest payments on the national debt will increase due to the links between government bonds, inflation and interest rates.

Second, a rating for long-term economic damage by Covid may be lowered, following the direction set by the Bank of England after a faster recovery earlier this year.

In estimates made earlier this month, IFS said that under an optimistic scenario with minimal scarring, Sunak might be on track to produce the largest budget surplus since the early 1970s. a pessimistic scenario, a very incomplete recovery would keep borrowing elevated and is likely to lead to spending cuts or tax increases.

The fear is that Sunak will give the first OBR trial the highest billing, ignoring its power to influence the latter through increased investment.

Failure to secure sufficient investment at this stage of the economy recovery would be very irresponsible and ultimately short-sighted. Leading economists note that debt interest payments remain at the second lowest level since the 1950s, leaving much room for further borrowing and investment, and that additional financing is essential to put the economy on a sound footing. and stable.

In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, climate emergency and after a decade of austerity that widens disparities between cities and towns across the UK, investment can help boost economic growth by generating higher tax receipts and lowering debt levels. .

Instead of a one-eyed budget in the upcoming elections, Sunak should do everything he needs to do today.