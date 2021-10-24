Workers accuse Sunaku of smoke and reflect budget due to lack of new money | Autumn 2021 budget

Labor has accused Rishi Sunak of leading the smoke budget and reflecting after he acknowledged that only 20% of his biggest spending commitment revealed before the speech consists of new money.

The Treasury has committed to nearly $ 26 billion in a hasty announcement ahead of Wednesday’s budget and spending review. There are expected to be no tax cuts and the chancellor has sought to reassure Conservative MPs concerned that he is a fiscal Thatcher at heart.

After months of general balance between parliamentary colleagues and the public after Sunak spent billions on Covid’s relief, he faces an extremely complicated budget, trying to balance the concerns of Conservative MPs about what they see as an increasingly government. high with high taxes, and demands for new infrastructure.

On Sunday, Sunak acknowledged the $ 7 billion that would be pledged in the budget for what could be the main announcement, part of the so-called level agenda, only $ 1.5 billion is new money.

Challenged to Sky News over the creation of money made for rail, tram and bus projects outside London, Sunak acknowledged that most of them had already been announced, with the main news on Wednesday where they would be spent.

Sunak said he had already announced $ 4.2 billion for the general envelope to improve the way people behave around our big cities, adding: “What we have actually done is higher, as you said, at $ 1.5 billion. but then essentially give the allocations in that envelope where all the parts will go.

Of a dozen Treasury tracks for budget commitments, some are not entirely new expenditures, or involve money used to replace previous commitments. For example, of the money advertised to help crime victims, including victims of domestic and sexual assault, only 40% is new. For a new fund of safer roads, two-thirds are new. Other announcements cover the UK Common Prosperity Fund, which replaces EU funding.

Rachel Reeves, shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “We have seen a smoky weekend of treasury and budget statements with a government that would rather re-announce plans than finish work.

Sunak argued that in spending on families and early intervention he was not acknowledging that the termination of Home Security had been a mistake, arguing that work recently done by Tory colleagues such as former business secretary Andrea Leadsom only now had demonstrated the need for such policies.

“What they show very clearly, as the evidence shows, is that the early years in young families are critical, and that’s where parents often struggle, and where we actually need to get a little more attention,” Sunak told Sky.

In response, Reeves said Sunak was proposing a faint imitation that doesn’t even take us back to where we were in 2010.

She said: Everything good and good would be invested in these family parks, but the thousands of children’s centers and Sure Start centers that were proud features of our communities, especially our poorer communities, are long gone.

In another interview with the BBC, Sunak turned down a call from Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker and anti-poverty activist, to extend free school food programs over the school holidays for the next three years.

Sunak said that as with the rest scheme, while such programs were needed during the blockade, his right is for us to move on to a more normal way of doing things.

Sunak also confirmed that on Wednesday he will reveal the results of a review of business rates, but gave no sign that this could lead to a tax cut. Business groups and many Conservative MPs have called for a cut to boost high roads, but the Treasury seems resilient.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, former Minister David Davis condemned Sunak for his approach to taxes and questioned the chancellors’ allegiance to Margaret Thatcher’s fiscal ideas.

I knew Margaret Thatcher, so I will look with interest if he can be compared to the brilliance that Thatcher and her grand chancellor Nigel Lawson brought to the government, Davis wrote.

Sadly, any indication so far is that its current course will lead us to the rocks not far from them.

Challenged about his policies on Sky, Sunak insisted that he still stood for low-tax conservatism: Of course I stand for that, and that is what I would like to give, and these are my instincts. But you also have to take a step back and think, what have I and the government had to face over the last year and a half? We had the biggest economic shock we have experienced in 300 years.