Attacks by the Ethiopian Air Force hit the Tigray region on Sunday





One of the attacks hit a military command post and a training center belonging to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – the region’s ruling party – in the town of Mai Tsebri, according to Legese. A second attack targeted the city of Adwa where Legese claimed the TPLF was producing fake military equipment and uniforms of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces. The attacks are part of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s major offensive against the TPLF, which began last year. Thousands of civilians have been killed since then, while more than 2 million have been displaced. The TPLF denied that the Ethiopian air force had hit military targets in Tigray on Sunday, and instead said the attacks targeted a hospital and a textile factory. “Abiy Ahmed Air Force targeted a local hospital in May Tsebri,” said TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda tweeted Sunday. “Ironically, they also targeted what little is left of Almeda Textike in Adwa,” he wrote. “The textile factory was completely destroyed by Etio-Eritrean forces months ago.” Getachew further objected to Legese, saying “no military target” was hit. Communications were disrupted throughout Tigray and it was not immediately possible to reach TPLF, humanitarian sources or field witnesses for comment. The Ethiopian Air Force carried out seven airstrikes in Tigray last week and the United Nations said three children were killed in an airstrike on Monday. The government – which faces war crimes charges – recently stepped up airstrikes in the Tigray capital, Mekelle, as fighting escalated in the neighboring Amhara region, where the TPLF has taken over territory. TPLF dominated Ethiopia politics for decades as the most powerful group in a multi-ethnic coalition, but the party has clashed with Abiy’s government since he came to power in 2018. Abiy sent central government troops ousting the TPLF from Mekelle late last year. But allied TPLF forces launched a counterattack this year, retaking Mekelle and almost all of Tigray, and capturing parts of the Amhara.

