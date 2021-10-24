Clear raises $ 75 million in Serie C, seeing international expansion

BENGALURU : Clear, a Internet tax provider and fintech software, formerly known as ClearTax, has raised $ 75 million as part of its Kora Capital-led Series C fund with global fintech Stripe, Alua Capital and Think Investments participating in the round .

Stripes’s investment in Clear comes just days after US-based fintech made its first acquisition in India, buying Bengaluru-based conciliation software provider Recko.

Clear plans to use the funds to expand its offerings to business customers as it looks like bill-based payment and discount products will be introduced. The company will also look to tread in international geographies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Western Europe.

The company will double its product, engineering and design functions, hiring 250 new team members in the coming months.

Today businesses are asking us for new use cases on the platform. We look to add invoice-based discounts (credits) to our software offering, allowing companies to automate vendor payments among other cases used. International expansion is another growth lever for Clear. As Indian fintech is ahead of the international curve, it helps us to serve our customers efficiently in foreign geographies and gives us tremendous progress in our international expansion, ”said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear, in an interaction with Mintwith

The actual fundraising values ​​are clear at around $ 700 million, said one person aware of the Mint talks on condition of anonymity. Gupta declined to comment on the company’s assessment.

It seems clear to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia over the next two months and to extend its presence in the UAE and Western Europe until April 2022.

Currently, Clear has two main business lines. Through its customer offering, BLACK, the platform allows individuals to file income tax returns and create wealth through mutual fund investments. It also provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for corporations to help them pay GST bills, create electronic bills, and pay bills digitally.

It also provides its software to over one million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) helping them file their GSTs and allowing them to plan their taxes, providing support for payment reconciliation.

It launched the BLACK platform to customers in April this year, from private beta, and already has close to 500,000 customers using the platform. The company is currently in talks with private banks to offer loans to customers on the platform in 2022.

There are more than 6 million users who use the Clears web and application-based platform to calculate their taxes. It plans to launch an invoice-based loan offer for over 3,000 of its corporate clients by next year.

We are excited to partner with Clear as they innovate on a scale in the Indian SaaS ecosystem, enabling Enterprises and SMEs to automate their workflows around taxation, billing and a few other additions. We look forward to Clears travel to Indian and global markets, “said Nitin Saigal, founder of Kora Management LP.

Clear is looking to achieve overall benefit over the next 18 months and is aiming for a public listing by 2024.

In June, the company announced the start-up acquisition of yBANQ-backed Y Combinator Enterprises in a cash and stock deal. With fundraising, it will appear to make four acquisitions next year to boost its credit and payment capabilities, as well as accelerate its international expansion.

The clear picture will also escalate its presence to 10,000 companies and 10 million customers over the next two years.

