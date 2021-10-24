Do not return migrants to unsafe places, the Pope says, quoting Libya





VATICAN CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday urged countries not to send migrants to unsafe places like Libya, where he said many suffer from violent and inhumane conditions similar to those in concentration camps. The Pope’s appeal in his Sunday blessing came as European Union leaders struggled to overcome their differences in how to treat immigrants, an issue that nurtures support for nationalist and populist groups across the EU. Read more “We must end the return of migrants to countries that are not safe,” he said, citing “thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection in Libya.” Priority should be given to rescue at sea, regular landings, prison alternatives and regular trails for immigration and asylum procedures, he said. Francesco urged the international community to “keep their promises” to find sustainable solutions to manage migration flows into Libya and across the Mediterranean. “Many of these men, women and children (in Libya) are subjected to inhuman violence,” he said. “How much do those who are sent back suffer! There are real people there,” he said, using the German word that is common in Italy when referring to concentration camps. “I will never forget you. I hear your cries,” he said. This month the UN human rights office called for an investigation into what it called “unnecessary and disproportionate” by Libyan security forces to detain African migrants, shooting to death some of those trying to flee. Read more Francesco spoke a day after the last hearing of a highly publicized trial in Sicily, where former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s right-wing League party, faces kidnapping charges for refusing to allow a ship migrants to anchor in the country in 2019. read more The EU has tightened asylum rules and its external borders since more than a million refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean six years ago and terminated agreements with countries like Turkey and Libya to keep people elsewhere along global routes. Reporting by Philip Pullella; Edited by Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

