Transcript: Gita Gopinath in “Face the Nation”, October 24, 2021

Below is a transcript of an interview with Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, which aired on Sunday, October 24, 2021, on “Facing the Nation”.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Now addressing the impact of COVID on the global economy, we are joined by Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund and the first woman to hold that role. Gita, good morning to you.

HOME IMF ECONOMIST GITA GOPINATH: Hello, MARGARET.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let’s start with a

GOPINATH: -It’s a pleasure to join you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: -I’m so glad you did. Let’s start with the world’s largest economy, the United States. The IMF had previously said that any change in the size of this spending deal that President Biden was making together could have an impact on global growth. Beinshte shaved from that original number of 4 trillion dollars. What will be the impact?

GOPINATH: MARGARET, to answer this question, we will need to know what the final package looks like because the original package, which was just over four trillion, the combined infrastructure bill package and then the infrastructure bill human, both were just over $ 4 trillion, but that had spending measures and had revenue-raising measures, including taxes. And now the question is what happens in this new package? Because if you are going to cut costs and then reduce tax increases, then the effect may be somewhat similar in terms of net effect. But again, we will not know until we actually know the full details of the package.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we know at least that paid vacation provisions are being cut from 12 weeks to four. I know you have seen the impact specifically on women who are caregivers here and are so central to healing. What does this do?

GOPINATH: We have been in support of paid parental leave and we think 12 weeks is a reasonable time horizon and we would like to provide that kind of leave that would be in line with standards in other OECD countries. What is it that the federal government currently has. And in this crisis, what we have seen is also what they call an interruption and a mission, which is the fact that we have had women hit a lot harder in many parts of the world because they work in sectors- sectors of intensive contact who are hit hardest, but also because they end up being the main caregivers in the home are the poor children of the parents. Therefore, having this type of paid family leave will help women get back into the workforce much faster.

MARGARET BRENANAN: I want to take her back to the other side of this shopping holiday, so please stay with us.

(Business Holiday)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome to FACE THE NATION, we want to continue our conversation with Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. Before the break, you were talking about the rest of the world. The most developed economies in the world have 12 weeks paid leave. The United States does not, and in fact, President Biden will not be able to accomplish it. His compromise has been four weeks of paid leave on the latest version of this expense bill. Is it safe to say that it will have a negative impact on your economic growth and forecasts?

GOPINATH: MARGARET, we need to bring back all the women who have left the workforce and go back to the market to get a full recovery and paid family leave absolutely helps in that dimension. Now, four weeks is better than zero, so I think of course progress has been made. But again, what we are seeing all over the world is that we are seeing labor markets recovering much slower than manufacturing and in the US, while we are seeing men coming back much faster. Women need more time for this to happen. So we need to pay close attention to ensuring that women are attractive to women to return to the workforce.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And they are capable of that. So the next thing I want to ask you about a major concern right now is just the cost of living. We are seeing prices rise. Procter & Gamble announced this week toothpaste, the basic commodity- they will have to raise prices there. The chairman of the Federal Reserve in this country, Jerome Powell, said the risks are for longer straits, higher inflation. How long can this last before we lose control?

GOPINATH: Inflation has really risen in recent months. Now some of them were expected after a deep recession last year. We have had a return to global demand. We have seen commodity prices rise after the crash last year. But we are also seeing that the frictions between supply and demand do not match. We are seeing supply chain disruptions around the world because the fact is that catching the pandemic remains, although it may be somewhat easier. -It- remains in the world and this is creating disruption everywhere. As we see it is that these pressures will stay to some extent in the middle of next year. And then we have to look to get back to more normal inflation levels by the end of next year. But it will take some time and we are certainly seeing costs rise. Energy prices have risen sharply again at this time of year and this will fuel headline inflation.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There is also a potential debt crisis emerging over the world’s second largest economy. A senior administration official here in the US told me it could be catastrophic – it can only be painful – if one of the biggest property developers out there in China fails. How do you see this playing?

GOPINATH: The property sector is a very important part of the Chinese economy and Evergrande is one of the biggest property developers, so we are paying close attention to it. But at the same time, our view is that the government has the resources and ability to circumvent the problem, which means that while we will see a shock happening in the real estate sector, that it will hold back and not to flow more widely in China- in the Chinese economy. And for this reason we will not see a very large slowdown in growth, which is when we will see consequences in the rest of the world. So it is a risk, it is the negative risk that we are paying close attention to, but we for now, we believe the effects can be contained.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Risk is a controlled risk at the moment.

GOPINATH: That’s right.

MARGARET BRENANAN: All right. Gita Gopinath, thank you so much for joining us today. We will be back immediately.

News on trend