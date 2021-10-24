International
Multilateralism Engaged But Struggling To Solve Global Challenges |
In the space of six months of COVID-19 crisis, collaboration between the world’s leading scientists had developed vaccines and multilateralism had provided a means of ensuring their worldwide distribution Object COVAX, Said Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed inExpo 2020in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
And yet today, we are still struggling to obtain the resources and cooperation required to ensure vaccine parity and to gather a healing that would put us on a better path.
More to give
In 2015, the benchmarkParis AgreementANDAgenda 2030for Sustainable Development were created to deal decisively with the climate crisis and to end poverty by 2030.
However, since then there have been efforts to translate the global commitments and goodwill of a host of actors into national action and international finance commensurate with the challenge, the UN deputy chief explained.
And although the world has the tools, knowledge and forums to prevent conflict, it continues to be safe and the world is experiencing the greatest humanitarian crisis since the start of World War II, she added.
This points to an international order that is not yet capable of implementing its best intentions, said Mrs. Mohammed. International cooperation and the United Nations have come a long way, but we have much more to offer.
To live the goals
With 192 countries represented, the UN Deputy Chief described the Expo as a good opportunity to mark 76 years of founding-led multilateralism. A Cardwith
The focus of Expo 2020 on sustainability and connecting minds to change the future is at the heartOur common agendathe vision to ensure that multilateralism ensures that we as a human family make progress together, the UN official said.
Only through involvement can we renew our social contract and rebuild trust – Deputy Chief of the UN
Against the background of a global crisis of trust, confidence and collective action, it supported the need for more effective multilateralism, renewal of the social contract, deeper solidarity and stronger investment in young people with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core.
Only through involvement can we renew our social contract and rebuild trustWith And inclusion can only be achieved if we put our young men and women at the center of the equation, Ms. Mohammed said.
The UN is working towards crucial progress
Like the UN climate conference (COP26) in rapid access to Glasgow, the world needs to do better to ensure that women and young people shape the critical decisions we need to make as a global society, the UN official argued.
What gives me great hope is that UN staff around the world are committed to nothing more and nothing less than to ensure that crucial progress, she said.
From troubled corners like Afghanistan or Ethiopia to the world of diplomacy, common ground and solutions in New York or Geneva, and from field teams in small island states to teams from UN countries around the world, UN staff is working hard to achieve the aspirations of Me Organizations
And sustainability is not only a common theme in all pavilions, but SDGs are included in many of the Expos presentations and exhibitions.
Let us mark this day fully aware of the fact that the United Nations is not an abstract international organization, but the will and commitment of the nations and peoples of the world to secure a better future, said the Deputy Secretary-General.
And let us take advantage of the powerful opportunity that the Expo offers us to unite in solidarity to end poverty, protect the planet, ensure peace and improve the lives of all, everywhere in this criticalDecade of Action, she concluded.
Work together for peace
Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra as wellperforminga special anthem for the United Nations, which was composed 50 years ago by legendary cellist, composer and conductor Pablo Casals to commemorate the work of the UN on October 24, 1971.
Our presence at Expo 2020 offers the opportunity to raise awareness and support for SDGs, the importance of individual action, solidarity, hope and commitment, said Maher Nasser, UN High Commissioner for Expo 2020.
To build a world in which everyone thrives on peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet, we must work together.
Clickherefor more at Expo 2020 Dubai.
