How children see global warming, 12 years later | Cop26

They are entering their teenage years and aspire to bring about positive change when they grow up. But the dreams of these three children, each born in different parts of the world in the weeks leading up to the 2009 Copenhagen climate conference, are troubled by concerns about how global warming could shape their future.

After their birth, and again in 2015 before the Paris climate summit, spotter heard from the families of Maria, Olomaina and Denislania how they were coping with the impacts of climate change.

Now, while the UK is preparing to host the last climate summit, Cop26, in Glasgow, they describe in the reports collected by charity Cafod what is at stake if world leaders fail to meet their latest commitments.

2015 Paris Agreement define a global framework to limit the increase in global average temperature to no more than 1.5C. But progress has been slow and global emissions continue to rise.

It is therefore vital that Cop26 puts pressure on key economies to commit to more ambitious climate plans in order to keep the promise on track.

The next summit should also yield financial support promised to deal with climate emergency, ensuring that the money reaches even the most remote communities such as those of Maria, Olomaina and Denislania.

Maria Mallik, Bangladesh

Rickshaw driver Tayab and his wife Majeda have had to make difficult decisions about their children’s future amid financial hardships exacerbated by the impacts of climate change.

Maria Mallik with her parents Tayab and Majeda. Photo: Shohag-Sarkar / Nazmul Shanji / Cafod

Their personal sacrifices have allowed Maria, now 13, to stay in school in the Barguna district of Bangladesh. She is a bright, positive teenager who dreams of becoming a teacher. She says: I get up and read Arabic in front of the school. Then I help my mother with the housework before I study in the evening.

Her brothers and sisters are less fortunate. One sister has been working since the age of 11 in a garment factory in Dhaka, while her 14-year-old brother works on a cargo ship for the equivalent of 1.40 per day.

Maria’s parents hope to keep their youngest daughter in education, but their lives have been damaged by rising sea levels and extreme temperatures. Living near the Payra River on low ground means their house is often flooded. Maria says: From April to September there is a lot of rain. Our house was torn apart and ruined, and rainwater fell through the roof. Tayab says tidal floods and cyclones are also causing them financial ruin and mental anxiety. The salty water from the sea damages the crop and contaminates the drinking water in a nearby well, causing his children to get sick often.

Denislania da Silva, Hotel Brazil

East Denislania came amid a victory for the indigenous Macuxi people to whom it belongs. In 2009, Brazil’s supreme court ruled in their favor after a long dispute with farmers who wanted to turn the swamps of the Surumu region into rice plantations.

Denislania da Silva, Brazil, in 2015. I love the nature where I live, she says today. Photo: CAFOD

It means that today, at the age of 13, Denislania and her siblings continue to hunt and fish in the Barro community which relies on local rivers and forests for its livelihood.

I like to swim in the Surumu River and walk through the hills, she says. I like the nature where I live.

However, the savannah land on which they depend is under threat from climate change. In 2015, her mother, Elisa, was extremely concerned about the constantly dry weather. Fortunately, over the past year the weather has been more stable, she says. But other parts of the state of Roraima have recently been hit by the worst floods since records began 100 years ago.

As proposed legislation in Brazil continues to pose a threat to the ancestral lands of thousands of indigenous communities, as well as the environment, Denislania, which hopes to become a lawyer, is calling on world leaders to protect their ancestral lands. They need to protect the planet, she insists.

Olomaina Mutonka, Kenya

Olomaina Mutonka, from Kenya. His mother wants him to become a lawyer. Photo: Alex Kamweru / Alex Kamweru / Cafod

Noomirisho Mutonka called her son Olomaina which means blessing in Maasai hoping he would bring prosperity. But since his birth in 2009, his family has been stuck in a cycle of poverty caused by constant drought. Over the years, they owned 284 animals, but this has been reduced to just a few goats and a cow.

Changing weather patterns in the semi-arid region south of Nairobi have caused concern in Noomirosho. Even if it rains, it rains for a very short time and within a short time the grass has dried up, and the cattle die.

They have tried to adapt with limited success. We have tried harvesting rainwater, digging more holes and building smaller water containers, says Noomirosho. We tried to produce little agriculture but our crops failed due to lack of rain.

Despite the difficulties, she ensures that Olomaina has access to education. I want my son to become a lawyer and represent the community, says Noomirosho.

She is urging world leaders to consider his future when they meet next month. Climate change is making our lives difficult, especially the lack of water. If leaders can make water available or bring it closer to the people, it would be good. They should also look for ways to help educate children.