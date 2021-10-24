International
Pope: Do not return migrants to Libya and ‘inhumane’ camps
VATICAN CITY (AP) Pope Francis on Sunday made a passionate call to end the practice of returning rescued migrants at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer from inhuman violence. ”
Francesco also entered into a highly controversial political debate in Europe, calling on the international community to find concrete ways to manage migratory flows to the Mediterranean.
“I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and others who need protection in Libya,” said Francis. “I will never forget you, I hear your cries and I pray for you.”
Although the Pope called for changes in the policy and heart of immigrants in his remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square, hundreds of migrants were either at sea in the central Mediterranean waiting for a port after rescue or recently landing in Sicily or Italy according to continental authorities after leaving Libya or Turkey.
“Many of these men, women and children are being subjected to inhumane violence,” he added.
How do those who return after being rescued at sea suffer, the Pope said. He said the detention facilities in Libya are real concentration camps.
We must stop sending (migrants) to unsafe places and give priority to saving human lives at sea with predictable rescue and landing protocols, to guarantee them dignified living conditions, detention alternatives, roads regular migration and access to asylum procedures, “Francis said.
UN refugee agency officials and human rights organizations have long denounced the conditions of detention centers for migrants in Libya, citing practices of beatings, rape and other forms of torture and insufficient food. Immigrants endure weeks and months of those conditions, awaiting passage to impenetrable rubber dinghies or tough fishing boats organized by human traffickers.
Hours after the pope’s appeal, the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières said its lifeboat, Geo Barents, arrived in a rubber boat taking water, with the sea hit by strong winds and waves up to three meters (10 feet). ) high. She posted on Twitter that we managed to rescue all 71 people on board.
The group thanked the charity Alarm Phone for signaling that the boat full of immigrants was in distress.
Earlier, Geo Barents, then with 296 migrants aboard his lifeboat, was awaiting permission to land in waters outside Malta. Six migrants tested positive for COVID-19, but because of the crowded conditions on board, it was difficult to keep them far enough away from others, Médecins Sans Frontières said.
In Sicily, a ship operated by the German charity Sea-Watch, with 406 migrants rescued on board, was given permission to enter port. But Sea-Watch said a lifeboat operated by a Spanish charity, with 105 migrants on board, has been waiting for a port task to land them for four days.
As hundreds of thousands of migrants have set sail in traffickers’ boats to European shores in recent years and have set foot in Sicily or the nearby Italian islands, many of them reach the Italian mainland.
Red Cross officials in Roccella Ionica, a town on the Italian peninsula, said on Sunday that about 700 migrants, some of them from Afghanistan, had arrived on the Calabrian coast in recent days by boat, apparently departing from Turkey.
Authorities said so far this year, about 3,400 migrants had arrived in Roccella Ionica, a city of 6,000 people, compared to 480 throughout 2019. The migrants who arrived in recent days were being housed in tent shelters, state television RAI said.
Italy and Malta have been criticized by human rights lawyers for removing migrants on crowded boats before assigning them a safe haven.
The Libyan Coast Guard, which has been trained and equipped by Italy, has also been criticized for rescuing migrants in Libyan waters and then returning them to the land where detention centers were waiting for them.
On Friday, Médecins Sans Frontières wrote on Twitter that the crew aboard Geo Barents had witnessed an interception by the Libyan Coast Guard and that the migrants would be forcibly taken to dangerous detention facilities and exposed to violence and exploitation.
With the growing popularity of right-wing, anti-immigrant parties in Italy in recent years, the Italian government has been under increasing domestic political pressure to crack down on illegal immigration.
Italy and Malta have lobbied in their European Union partner countries, mostly in vain, to get some of those rescued at sea.
