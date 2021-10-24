Overwhelming participation in the job fair of DIA concessions





DENVER Enthusiasm was a mile high at Empower Field on Saturday, and not just for another Bronco game. “We have a very high goal of seeing around 5,000 people show up today,” said Dennis Deslongchamp, president of the Denver Association of Concessionaires (DCA). His team and the management of Denver International Airport helped organize a job fair at United Club. It featured representatives from nearly 170 concessions, such as shops and restaurants. “We have everything from top-level positions to senior executive management available here,” Deslongchamp said. The goal was to hire about 1,000 workers to fill the jobs at the airport, especially now that the concessions have to be returned to their own.

standard operating hours come on November 1st. “We are in such a staff shortage that we would be grateful for just five, but we are looking to hire over 150,” said Elisa Lalama, human resources director for Skyport Hospitality. The company operates with DIA concessions such as Shake Shack and Snooze AM Eatery. Deslongchamp says he did not want to host any job fairs. He wanted prospective employees to get career resources and even have a chance to get the vaccine. But as the day went on, the concessionaires quickly realized that they would have to keep looking elsewhere to fill their vacancies. “We expected the measures to come by knocking on our door,” said International Concessions operations director Derrick Mortenson. The company has eight concessions at the airport, including Chick-Fil-A. They must employ at least 38 workers, and only two people applied. “People say they need jobs here in Denver, and we would provide jobs for a lot of people today, [but] we did not, “said Jerona Poole, assistant manager at DIA’s Chick-Fil-A. The low turnout only provided these labor market change concessionaires and how difficult it is to hire people for these jobs. “These are brick-and-mortar jobs, brick-and-mortar positions, and there is only one difference in what is possible today to earn income,” Mortenson said. “It’s just simply difficult for brick-and-mortar operations to fill positions that once … had piles of applications.” Deslongchamp says about 100 people showed up at the job fair, but he does not consider it a failure. Rather, it is an opening point for the bigger and better ones with, hopefully, better exits. “We hope to make this an annual event,” he said.

