The Saudi push at the company headquarters shows success, the official says





Overview of the city of Riyadh, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri

RIAD, October 24 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s push for firms to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh is proving successful and does not aim to dismantle corporate operations elsewhere, a senior Saudi official has said. The world’s largest oil exporter and the largest Arab economy has given foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters or risk losing government contracts as they compete for foreign capital and talent. Fahd al-Rasheed, chairman of the Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, told Reuters that there had been “a lot of success” in attracting multinational companies and that details would be announced at Saudi Arabia’s main FII investment forum, which begins on Tuesday. “Companies want to move here. Once they learn about the investment opportunities and the kinds of full offers we offer them, they immediately decide to come,” Rasheed said, speaking on the sidelines of a Saudi climate forum on Saturday. “It has nothing to do with dismantling what companies are doing in other cities in the region,” he said, urging even multinationals without a regional presence to set up stores. Saudi Arabia has not yet revealed how many companies have relocated under the propensity of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to make the kingdom a regional business hub, putting it in competition with the UAE shopping hub. Several foreign companies, including PepsiCo (PEP.O), Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Bechtel, agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia instead of overseeing remote operations from Dubai. Saudi media companies in Dubai have also begun transferring staff to Riyadh, sources said last month. Read more “We are providing incentives for the sector, it is not an overall stimulus process,” Rasheed said, adding that it would be “super easy” to lure the investment banking sector. He cited Prince Mohammed’s plan to remove the economy from oil by building new industries and launching mega projects, and a specific strategy for Riyadh that is expected to be announced soon. “Riyadh’s Sustainability Strategy alone is a $ 40 billion investment opportunity for the private sector. It needs to be structured by investment banks, so the opportunity is unprecedented across the globe,” he said. Saudi Arabia plans to double the population and economy of its capital, currently home to about 7 million people, in the next decade, and has moved to improve the quality of life. Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; edited by David Evans Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/saudi-push-company-headquarters-showing-success-says-official-2021-10-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos