Nizar Banat family seek international justice if necessary | Conquer the West Coast News

Hebron, Occupied West Bank The family of Nizar Banat, a fierce critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) who is suspected of being beaten to death by his security forces in May, has decided to seek international justice if necessary despite being under intense pressure to give up legal warfare.

The Nizars family appeared before the Ramallah military court on Sunday and presented witness statements as part of the ongoing trial of 14 security officers involved in his death.

Relatives have criticized the trials as a publicity stunt.

Those 14 men are small fish in a large pond and are being used as sacrificial lambs, Nizars’s brother Ghassan said.

They were obviously taking orders from much above, but none of the top-ranking officials have been questioned or investigated, Ghassan told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera contacted the PA press office and was told that no one could comment on the matter.

We have hired British lawyers to work on the matter and will consider the possibility of rapprochement with the United Nations and various international actors if we do not get justice in Ramallah, Ghassan said.

This is an international issue because the international community is funding the PA and instead of them spending money on schools, hospitals, etc., the money goes to oppression.

Tribal reconciliation

Family friend Hisham Sharabati, a human rights lawyer with the Palestinian rights group Al-Haq and a political activist with the Hebron Defense Committee, told Al Jazeera that the family would also consider accessing the International Criminal Court. [ICC], but only after other legal steps have been taken locally and internationally.

Sharabati said the AP was in a difficult position and feared the case would be tried before international jurisdiction, meaning, in the future, PA members could be tried abroad.

They tried to resolve the issue through tribal reconciliation and offered a large sum of money, equivalent to compensation for the deaths of 14 people, Sharabati told Al Jazeera.

The family refused as this would lead to much milder consequences for the killers and would deny the family a chance for justice through the courts, he added.

They are now putting a lot of pressure on the family by raiding the homes of family members and arresting relatives.

Nizar Banat, from the town of Dura in Hebron, was a vocal critic of the PA, regularly accusing him of corruption and nepotism, and had been subjected to censorship including obtaining his ID card.

In early May, Nizar was abducted from his home and allegedly beaten to death in the early hours of June 24 by masked individuals, some of them armed, by PA security services, who raided his cousins. to the house where he was sheltering and attacked him while he was sleeping.

Nizar received numerous death threats before his assassination and was staying in the H2 zone of Hebron, under direct Israeli military control, thinking he would be safe.

His brother Ghassan said the PA had coordinated with the Israeli army to reach Nizar.

Dozens of heavily armed men had to cross an Israeli military post, located approximately 500 meters from Ghassans’s house, on their way from the PA intelligence headquarters in Hebron. How could they have passed the Israeli soldiers without their knowledge? asked Ghasani.

There was clear coordination with the Israelis as this was in the H2 Zone of Hebron which is under Israeli control.

He said he believed the 14 men had been paid and would receive relatively small prison sentences.

Family members were arrested

Nizars’ cousin Hussein, one of the main witnesses to the attack, was arrested a few weeks ago by PA security forces.

They came in the early hours of the morning and arrested me. “I was handcuffed and beaten in the car before being questioned at the Hebrons security headquarters,” Hussein told Al Jazeera.

For nine days they held me in a stressful position with my hands tied on the roof, beating me and hitting me with electricity as they tried to force me to change my original testimony.

Hussein said he was sleeping with his brother, Muhammad, in the same room with Nizar when he was abducted.

They want me to say that Nizar attacked the PA security forces first and then they responded violently, but that is not true and I will not change my testimony. He was asleep when they started beating him, Hussein said.

Sharabati said the raids were illegal.

Although the behavior of PA security forces has become a little better since Nizars’s death, they are raiding homes without search warrants and arresting family members without arrest warrants or approval from prosecuting authorities.

I worry about my sons

PA has accused family members of possessing guns and shooting one of the men suspected of being involved in Nizars’s death at the family home, a charge the family denies.

Hussein’s twin brother, Arafat, was also arrested and questioned in recent weeks, along with other family members.

The stress of the situation has forced some relatives to hide and others to flee the West Bank, including Nizars’s mother who now lives in Jordan.

Nisam Banat, the mother of Hussein and Arafat, said the constant raids were causing her sleepless nights.

“I’m worried that my sons will be injured or killed, and when many young people attack my house in the middle of the night, it also worries my daughters,” Nisam told Al Jazeera.

Whenever a person we do not know comes home, we think he is someone related to PA.

Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority, speaks to reporters in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 4, 2021 [File: Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]

Keeping his memory alive

Ghassan said he was being constantly monitored by PA intelligence and his phone had been hacked, forcing him to use several different devices.

I am not able to use WhatsApp or other social media sites. There are constant intrusions into my phones and a lot of weird numbers from outside have suddenly made contacts on my phones, Ghassan said, adding that he is constantly on the move and sleeping in various West Coast towns and cities.

Despite heavy pressure, the family said they are determined to continue the fight for justice for Nizar and keep his memory alive.

Relatives held a memorial service last week in Ramallah to commemorate Nizars life. Representatives of various Palestinian political parties, as well as other Palestinian supporters and a number of international personalities, attended the event.

Ghassan said they issued a large number of ID cards with Nizars name and details on them, to remind him after PA confiscated his ID last year.