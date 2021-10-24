Horrors scare the facts about the climate – Pasadena Star News

We all knew, all of us smart with our heads inadvertently in the hot sand for some bad political reason, that climate change poses a global threat to health.

As with the new coronavirus, a threat not only to humans that zoo lions are dying from the virus, just as free rangers are dying from the heat in the savannah.

The planet is dying of global strangeness, and we have known this for decades. Well, the rocks will be fine, and the rivers will return; the creatures will not pass so well.

But a threat to national security? It’s quite a new thing, similar to the revelations of recent years that the practical Pentagon has long taken a realistic view of global warming instead of claiming it does not exist.

Which, again, is done by an ungodly number of Americans, for political purposes that are hard to understand unless they are truly political and instead just a kind of widespread antipathy to their grandchildren.

So I do not know, maybe two muddled American minds will differ from the military crew report, sober, released last week by spies in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Key conclusion from their executive summary: We estimate that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to U.S. national security interests as physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions over how to respond to the challenge increase. Global momentum is growing for the most ambitious greenhouse gas emission reductions, but current policies and commitments are not enough to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The intimidators quote the reality: Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, global temperatures have risen 1.1 degrees Celsius, and at current growth rates will hit the frightening growth of 1.5 C by the end of this decade. The cause is not sunspots or normal weather and climate changes that know-nothing quotes cooks; the cause is us.

And the next line in the report goes to the heart of the matter: Countries are discussing who needs to act faster. What reminds you of what is really the worst argument for doing nothing about global warming, and yet it is still surprisingly often done by California climate deniers: Why should we spend money to tackle the problem, before everyone else?

These are often the same people who quote the fact that if we were a nation we would have the fifth largest economy in the world. When that economy requires clean energy, for example, everyone else should pay attention, or be left behind.

The intelligence report goes to the other side of greenery: competing to control the growing clean energy transition will be a key economic objective for countries and companies in the next 10 years. Why not us, instead of China?

Not that there will be no turbulent water from the heat and hurricanes that will come in the near future, say secret agents: The intensification of physical effects will worsen the geopolitical flash points, especially after 2030, and the main countries and regions will face the growing risks of instability and the need for humanitarian assistance.

Of course the reports were released at the behest of a White House eager to have something to show on the global warming front as it heads towards the UN climate summit in Glasgow starting next month.

Because the senator from Big Coal had recently ruled out any chance of passing President Joe Bidens’ Clean Energy Program to the current Congress. So now we can go to Scotland and say: Well, we were trying. Care to join us?

Larry Wilson is on the editorial board of the Southern California News Group. [email protected]