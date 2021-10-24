International
Horrors scare the facts about the climate – Pasadena Star News
We all knew, all of us smart with our heads inadvertently in the hot sand for some bad political reason, that climate change poses a global threat to health.
As with the new coronavirus, a threat not only to humans that zoo lions are dying from the virus, just as free rangers are dying from the heat in the savannah.
The planet is dying of global strangeness, and we have known this for decades. Well, the rocks will be fine, and the rivers will return; the creatures will not pass so well.
But a threat to national security? It’s quite a new thing, similar to the revelations of recent years that the practical Pentagon has long taken a realistic view of global warming instead of claiming it does not exist.
Which, again, is done by an ungodly number of Americans, for political purposes that are hard to understand unless they are truly political and instead just a kind of widespread antipathy to their grandchildren.
So I do not know, maybe two muddled American minds will differ from the military crew report, sober, released last week by spies in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Key conclusion from their executive summary: We estimate that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to U.S. national security interests as physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions over how to respond to the challenge increase. Global momentum is growing for the most ambitious greenhouse gas emission reductions, but current policies and commitments are not enough to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
The intimidators quote the reality: Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, global temperatures have risen 1.1 degrees Celsius, and at current growth rates will hit the frightening growth of 1.5 C by the end of this decade. The cause is not sunspots or normal weather and climate changes that know-nothing quotes cooks; the cause is us.
And the next line in the report goes to the heart of the matter: Countries are discussing who needs to act faster. What reminds you of what is really the worst argument for doing nothing about global warming, and yet it is still surprisingly often done by California climate deniers: Why should we spend money to tackle the problem, before everyone else?
These are often the same people who quote the fact that if we were a nation we would have the fifth largest economy in the world. When that economy requires clean energy, for example, everyone else should pay attention, or be left behind.
The intelligence report goes to the other side of greenery: competing to control the growing clean energy transition will be a key economic objective for countries and companies in the next 10 years. Why not us, instead of China?
Not that there will be no turbulent water from the heat and hurricanes that will come in the near future, say secret agents: The intensification of physical effects will worsen the geopolitical flash points, especially after 2030, and the main countries and regions will face the growing risks of instability and the need for humanitarian assistance.
Of course the reports were released at the behest of a White House eager to have something to show on the global warming front as it heads towards the UN climate summit in Glasgow starting next month.
Because the senator from Big Coal had recently ruled out any chance of passing President Joe Bidens’ Clean Energy Program to the current Congress. So now we can go to Scotland and say: Well, we were trying. Care to join us?
Larry Wilson is on the editorial board of the Southern California News Group. [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.pasadenastarnews.com/2021/10/24/spooks-scare-up-the-facts-on-the-climate
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]