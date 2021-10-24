International
Study: Only 2% of global supply goes to curbing climate change
Global philanthropic spending to help curb climate change rose last year, but still remains less than 2% of all donations, according to a new report from the ClimateWorks Foundation.
This is a really low number, especially as the harmful effects of climate change have become clearer, says Surabi Menon, vice president of global intelligence at ClimateWorks and a co-author of the report. With the extreme events happening, we thought it was shocking to have so little money.
Giving by individual foundations and donors to mitigate climate change increased by 14% in 2020, according to the report, Funding Trends 2021: Philanthropy for Climate Change Mitigation.
In 2019, the group estimates that $ 5 billion to $ 9 billion went to curbing climate change. Last year, it rose from $ 6 billion to $ 10 billion. That estimate does not include the nearly $ 800 million the Bezos Earth Fund gave to climate change efforts in late 2020 because the announcement came at the end of the year and the group did not have the data needed to evaluate those gifts.
The failure to invest in efforts to combat the climate crisis is not due to a lack of interest from grant makers, says Phil Buchanan, president of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, a research and consulting organization that advises the foundations for implementing their grants. In 2016, his group surveyed foundation executives about what they saw as the biggest challenges facing society. Climate change was second only to inequality, he says.
The issue can be difficult for foundations to address in part because many grant creators focus their work on regional and local issues, he says. They may not see such a massive global problem as part of their mission or see how local efforts can have an impact on a complex international issue.
In addition, foundations often want to see quantifiable results where they can know that their support produced a particular result, Buchanan says. Climate change a global issue filled with very little effort resulting in identifiable short-term changes does not fit well with this view.
There is nothing good about the fact that we were now looking, with increasing regularity, at the apparent impacts of climate change across communities, Buchanan says. But maybe this is the wake-up call that will finally make more philanthropists to do something about it.
Johannes Lundershausen, director of climate knowledge at Active Philanthropy, a German organization advising donors around the world on how to effectively support climate change efforts, admits the 2% figure is disappointing, especially given the need for profound changes in this decade.
He says there needs to be more ways for donors to get involved without having to start over, and those already working on the climate need to do a better job of collaborating. But, he says, because the issue is relatively new, it is understandable that the total amount of support is small. The trajectory is right, he says. There has been progress.
Funding for the European Climate Change Foundation outside Europe tripled from 2016 to 2020, according to a report by ClimateWorks, the European Foundation Center and Time is Late, published last week.
Menon, too, sees growing donor interest. This year, several major foundations have made promises focused on climate change, including the $ 10 billion Land Fund and the Planet Defense Challenge, in which nine foundations pledged to spend $ 5 billion on preservation over a decade.
The report also found that donors who pledged $ 4 billion in climate change solutions at the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit are fulfilling those commitments and have joined them more, raising the pledge to $ 6 billion. to be awarded by 2025.
Most of the money given for climate causes was from individual donors. Foundations accounted for only $ 1.9 billion in climate change donations in 2020, but that was up from about $ 900 million in 2015.
The report breaks down the allocation by sectors and regions in an effort to identify funding gaps and areas in which donors can help drive progress.
In the past, many donors have supported efforts to make the energy sector greener and help it get rid of coal and other carbon-based fuels, Menon says. But now, she says, there are real opportunities for philanthropy to increase electricity transport and curb greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, as well as in the food system, where methane is a particularly powerful contributor to climate change. , is an issue.
The report also discussed the foundation’s support for racial justice efforts that it said attracted more than $ 500 million to the United States in the first half of 2020. Indigenous people in the United States are 48% more likely to live in areas that have been affected by floods from rising sea levels, according to an analysis by the Environmental Protection Agency cited in the report. The EPA also found that Latins are 43% more likely to lose income due to rising heat and that mortality rates will increase for Black people due to climate change.
The report cited another study that found that in 2016 and 2017 only 1.3% of grants from 12 major environmental grant makers went to environmental justice groups. But ClimateWorks did not explode funding for those groups in its report.
That was a part we wanted to highlight this year, but we just don’t have the data, says Menon. ClimateWorks does not have enough information about the environmental justice movement to accurately determine the amount of money it is receiving and how it is being used, she says. Rather work with another unit, other experts who can show us how to look at funding in that space and help us.
Despite relatively stagnant funding levels for the issue, Menon says it will not be easy to increase climate funding over 2 percent of philanthropic spending, with some new foundations and donors starting to give money. The Quadrature Climate Foundation, created in 2019 by the founders of a protection fund, has pledged $ 100 million a year to fight climate change. And the other big announcements from some donors this year are encouraging.
More donors are approaching Active Philanthropy looking for ways to integrate climate into their existing programs, says Lundershausen. Donors supporting agricultural work or economic transformation are looking for ways to incorporate climate change into their approach to these issues, he says. It could also be a way for grantmakers in the United States to focus more on climate change, Buchanan says. They will not have to change everything they do to address the climate, just make it a factor in the work they already support in education, hunger or other issues.
The added attention and interest is encouraging, says Menon: We were really excited to see the new foundations coming on board.
