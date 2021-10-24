Study: Only 2% of global supply goes to curbing climate change

Global philanthropic spending to help curb climate change rose last year, but still remains less than 2% of all donations, according to a new report from the ClimateWorks Foundation.

This is a really low number, especially as the harmful effects of climate change have become clearer, says Surabi Menon, vice president of global intelligence at ClimateWorks and a co-author of the report. With the extreme events happening, we thought it was shocking to have so little money.

Giving by individual foundations and donors to mitigate climate change increased by 14% in 2020, according to the report, Funding Trends 2021: Philanthropy for Climate Change Mitigation.

In 2019, the group estimates that $ 5 billion to $ 9 billion went to curbing climate change. Last year, it rose from $ 6 billion to $ 10 billion. That estimate does not include the nearly $ 800 million the Bezos Earth Fund gave to climate change efforts in late 2020 because the announcement came at the end of the year and the group did not have the data needed to evaluate those gifts.

The failure to invest in efforts to combat the climate crisis is not due to a lack of interest from grant makers, says Phil Buchanan, president of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, a research and consulting organization that advises the foundations for implementing their grants. In 2016, his group surveyed foundation executives about what they saw as the biggest challenges facing society. Climate change was second only to inequality, he says.