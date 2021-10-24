MSSU, community explores Japan as part of international mission | Local News

Japan today is a major trading partner and ally of the United States in Asia, but it was not more than four generations ago that the two countries fought a bitter war to the death over the dominance of the western Pacific.

Mikiko Conroy, who attended Missouri Southern State University Japan Day on Saturday with her son Mike Conroy and other families, recalled those days in 1944 and 1945 when American fighter jets dropped bombs on Japanese islands in response to the Japanese attack. at Pearl Harbor Navy. based in Hawaii in 1941, and she is happy they are finished.

Miki, as she is known, said she liked the portrayal of her native culture on Japan Day, the culmination of Japan’s second semester with the Missouri Southerns.

That’s great, she said after watching a samurai sword demonstration at the Bud Walton Theater.

Mike Conroy said his mother enjoyed the variety of things from Japanese culture that were displayed to the public.

They did really well, said Mike Conroy. They seem to have offered a good variety of Japanese culture between flower arrangements and fashion show and swords. It really fits in with a lot of what I have seen very well.

For the elderly and the young

The events on Japan Day were created to be an introduction to Japanese culture for Joplin residents.

The community is able to participate in everything for free, the only payment was for food, said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute for International Studies in Missouri Southern. So today is really more about the community, we have some students present, but most are community members and everyone seems to have a certain fascination or attraction to Japanese culture.

Isabella Owen, 10, said she came because she had previously been to a Japanese festival and really liked it.

I think it’s really good so far, Owen said. I’m a little Japanese because my grandmother is from Japan, and I like the language. I know a little Japanese.

Owen said she enjoyed the demonstration of the samurai sword among other events.

I saw a few movies in it and I like how the moves go and it was really good, Owen said. She said she would recommend it. I would tell them they should go because it has lots of bright colors and is really fun, she said. I also like food.

Chieko Hedin, a volunteer who helped organize the event, said she was pleased to attend.

It was wonderful, Hedin said. It has been raining since 11 o’clock last night. We put all these things in the rain and were wondering if people would even get out, but that’s great. I am blessed.

Hedin said she brought in about 60 volunteers from Springfield and Kansas City to help demonstrate aspects of Japanese culture.

There was traditional Japanese street vendor food provided by Girls Through Faith from the Lutheran Church of the Faith in Cartagena; The Japanese Kamishibai story in Japanese and English by South Missouri students at Webster Hall; a tea ceremony by Mrs. Hiromi Elliston and the Kizuna group; a bonsai workshop by Chris Cox; Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) by Katie Keith; a samurai sword demonstration by Erick Wolfe; a fashion show by Mika Logan and the band Kizuna; and many other events.

Hedin said it was important for her and her volunteers that these aspects of Japanese culture be accurately demonstrated.

“Heritages are my legacy and the legacy of these volunteers, and there is a lot of misleading information in the United States about Japanese culture that I wanted to correct …,” said Hedin. I was looking for people who would perform and be able to come under this pandemic, and then I was looking for volunteers to prepare authentic food. These are my Japanese friends.

International mission

Missouri Southern has had a state-mandated mission to introduce its students to the world throughout their education in Southern for over 20 years.

He also had a Japan-themed semester in 2001, Stebbins said.

But we did not have a Japan Day like this, he said. We are tasked by the state to provide each student with a global experience, but we also have a goal to reach out to the community and provide the community with cultural events.

Stebbins said this is one of dozens of events the university is expecting to introduce MSSU students to the nation.

We were having about 40 different events this semester, and the central part is Japan Day, a kind of climactic event, the climax, Stebbins said. Everyone has gathered together to decide this day. If you look at the schedule, there is something for everyone with a great focus on activities for kids.

The new president of South Missouri, Dean Van Galen attended many of the events on Japan Day.

He said it was a great day at university as we celebrate the Japan-themed semester.

Lots of fantastic events, the tea ceremony demonstration was extraordinary, the demonstration of Erick Wolfe and his samurai sword and of course the fashion show was really enjoyable, Van Galen said. It is simply wonderful for our community and our campus to experience different cultures. It is part of our international thematic mission and that is what it’s all about.

Van Galen said the mission is one thing that sets Missouri Southern apart from other universities in the state.

“I think it’s an aspect of Missouri Southern that sets us apart,” he said. One of the important reasons is that many of our students, when they come to Missouri Southern, have not had the opportunity to experience different cultures. I think having them able to do that adds great value to their education and prepares them for the next step in their lives.