Finland leader: Turkey’s decision on envoys “unfortunate”





The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, October 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discuss issues such as climate change, energy crisis , COVID-19 developments and migration. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) Finland’s leader said Sunday that Turkish presidents’ decision to order 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic envoy, to be declared persona non grata after demanding the release of a jailed philanthropist and rights activist to man was an unfortunate situation. Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that this is a harsh reaction from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who announced the move on Saturday. A statement by a non grata person against a diplomat usually means that the individual is barred from staying in his or her host country. The diplomats were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Envoys from the US, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand had issued a statement seeking a solution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite being convicted of a crime. This is a very unfortunate situation. “We considered it important that the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights be respected and respected, and that is why we have called for the release of this human rights activist,” Marin said. Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the verdict was overturned and joined with charges related to a 2016 coup attempt. International observers and human rights groups have repeatedly called for the release of Kavala. The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala to be released in 2019, saying his imprisonment acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of a criminal offense. Rights groups say the detention in Kavala is based on political considerations. Ankara denies the allegations and insists on the independence of Turkish courts. Marin said Sunday that Finland was engaged in a dialogue with Turkish officials and was waiting for further information from Ankara before reaching any conclusions. As of Sunday afternoon, none of the four Nordic countries had received an official notification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry of their ambassadors labeled non grata. However, I can state that they were in close contact with our friends and allies about the case, said Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod for TV2 broadcaster late Saturday. After Erdogan’s order was reported, the US State Department said it was aware of the move and was seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Scholar Toni Alaranta at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs said the possible purpose of Erdogan’s action was to divert attention from Turkey’s internal affairs and direct supporters of the presidents and his AKP party to blame problems coming from outside. “I think it is mainly an issue that Erdogan’s domestic support is at an end, the economy is in a severe downturn and the free (Turkish) exchange rate is in a downward spiral,” Alaranta told the Finnish news agency STT on Sunday.

