Vaccinated and want to visit Israel? Read fine print first





TEL AVIV, October 24 (Reuters) – Tourists hoping to visit Jerusalem or Tel Aviv after Israel announced last week that it would be open to some vaccinated foreign travelers should read lowercase letters before booking, hoteliers say vendas. The new rules, which will take effect on November 1 before the Christmas season, allow individual tourists who have received COVID-19 vaccine boosters to enter, but not if more than six months have passed since their dose. last, with a few exceptions. This has softened the excitement among hoteliers hoping for an improvement about 20 months after Israel banned most foreigners from stopping the spread of the coronavirus. “How many tourists in the world actually got boosters or sat down in that six-month period after their second dose?” Israel Hotel Association Executive Director Yael Danieli said. “Even if both parents in a family are vaccinated, their children under the age of 12 are not, so they basically cannot come to Israel.” Israel has offered third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech stroke to all residents over 12. Other countries, including the United States, have begun administration of vaccine promoters but in many cases only for the elderly or people with a basic medical condition. This means that many potential travelers whose last dose was before May 1 cannot enter Israel. Owners of hotels in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Nazareth and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank say they have not yet seen a huge increase in bookings. Entry rules also apply to visitors wishing to visit the West Bank as Israel controls all border crossings. Tourists entering Israel are also able to travel to Bethlehem and other Palestinian cities. “Steppe is a big step to start, but I do not expect big numbers until next year,” said Joey Canavati, manager of the Bethlehem Alexander Hotel. “At the moment we just want to stop the bleeding, stop digging into our savings.” Tourism fell over 80% in 2020 after reaching a record 4.55 million visitors in 2019 which contributed $ 7.2 billion to Israel’s economy and increased tourism-dependent Bethlehem. The new rules, which await ratification, include some exceptions. Admission will be given to travelers, including children, who have recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months. Anyone recovering earlier will be admitted if they receive at least one dose of vaccine approved by the World Health Organization. In recent months, Israel has allowed small groups of tourists to be vaccinated. The new rules exclude such groups from the six-month requirement, as long as members undergo PCR or antigen tests every 72 hours for the first two weeks of their stay. Daniel is urging the government to apply similar rules to individual tourists. “We just want to make it easier for tourists, so they come back. We can not say how many will be able to come up with these rules.” Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Edited by Alison Williams Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/vaccinated-want-visit-israel-read-fine-print-first-2021-10-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos