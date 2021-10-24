COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Hospitalization numbers, 1 more patient transferred to Ontario





For the first time since Sept. 4, the number of active cases in Saskatchewan fell below 3,000. On Sunday, the province reported 2,963 active cases in Saskatchewan, 77 born the day before. Saskatoon continues to see the most confirmed active cases with a total of 688, followed by Regina (473) and the Northwest region (365). Hospitalization numbers at COVID-19 have dropped since Tuesday, also due to several patient transfers to Ontario, according to provincial panel. As of Sunday, 285 people with the disease are in the hospital, three born than the day before. 74 patients with COVID-19 are currently in the ICU from 77 on Saturday. Of the 285 COVID-19 patients at Saskatchewan Hospital, 71.2 percent were not fully vaccinated, according to the government. Another patient was transferred to Ontario. By the end of Friday, seven patients in Saskatchewan had already been transferred to Ontario ICUs. As of Sunday, a total of eight Saskatchewan cases have been sent out of the province, meaning they are not included in the hospital admission count provided by the government dashboard. 236 new cases The province announced 236 new daily cases on Sunday, five more than on Saturday. 2,184 new tests were reported. By comparison, health care workers administered 3,957 tests a month ago. The seven-day moving average of new cases fell by 12 to 274 or 22.9 per 100,000 people. The Saskatoon region saw the highest number of new cases, with 53. The Central East Region recorded 39, while Regina recorded 38. The Southeast Region reported 30 and the North Central Region reported 21. Cases were also reported in the far northwest (nine), far northeast (seven), northwest (19), northeast (three), central west (two), southwest (two) and south central (six) areas. Residence information is pending for seven more cases. Almost a third of the new cases were in people aged 11 and under. Of the new cases among people aged 12 and over, 26.3 percent were in fully vaccinated people, according to the dashboard. A new death button previously marked, death was removed The province reported a new death, however, the number of Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 who have died so far remains the same 817. This is due to a “death of the previously removed flag”, according to the key points listed in government dashboard. The death reported Sunday was from Saskatoon, while the death initially removed was attributed to the far northwest area. A total of 3,854 people received their first or second COVID-19 shots as of Sunday. 1,181 of them had their first dose, while 2,673 others received their second dose in Saskatchewan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/covid-19-october-24-1.6223330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos