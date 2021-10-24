The bus carrying the NB hockey team involved in the fatal accident, the driver of the other car died

A bus carrying players and staff from the Miramichi Timberwolveshockey team was involved in a fatal collision with a car on the way to a game in Fredericton on Sunday.

The driver of the car was involved at the scene, according to the RCMP.

Police confirmed there was a fatal accident involving a bus and a car near Astle, on Route 8 between Miramichi and Fredericton. But they would not confirm that it was the bus transporting the Timberwolves.

However, the Maritime Hockey League Junior confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that their bus was involved in a fatal accident near Astle. James Faulkner, the league’s communications director, said those on the bus suffered only “limited injuries”.

He also said grief counselors and support are being made available to the team.

The connection offered condolences to the victim’s family.

The Timberwolves were scheduled to play Fredericton Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, but the game was postponed.

The RCMP posted a tweet on Sunday saying Highway 8 near Astle had been closed due to a fatal crash and that traffic was being diverted due to the incident.

The road was still closed as of 5:30 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Griffith said the driver of the car was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

An investigation into the causes of the crash is underway.