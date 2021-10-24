Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Hosted by Herbalife Nutrition Awards 2021 international distance winners Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne with a $ 40,000 Cash Prize





ANGJET, October 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) feston Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles winners Vincent Luisand Emma Pallant-Browneon taking first places on the podium by winning $ 40,000 price bag. This year ‘s event welcomed more than 2000 elite and amateur athletes, as well as 60 professionals from United States, Asia, and South America who fought for the top prize. Winners of the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Awards 2021 “Angelenos came out and cheered on thousands of athletes from all over the world who took part in today’s events,” he said. This is Montesino, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Herbalife Nutrition, North America Region. “We thank our sponsors, elected officials and all those who made possible the safe organization of this event.” To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, the company worked with public health officials at Angels to ensure that security protocols were in place and followed all applicable federal, state, and local protocols. The event also followed the COVID-19 security protocols created by US Triathlon. Moreover, toilets and masks were available throughout the race for everyone. In the elite men’s division, Vincent Luis, who trains in Tinqueux, FRENCH, crossed the finish line with the time 01:46:43. In second place, Ben Kanute from Phoenix, Arizona, finished the race at 01:47:55, and Miki Taagholt from Odense S, Denmark, took last place on the podium at 01:48:14. Winning the elite women’s division, Emma Pallant-Browne, who trains in Farnham, United Kingdom, crossed the finish line with a time of 02:02:42. In second place, Amy Sloan from Lafayette, Colorado, finished the race at 02:04:07 and Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon, took third place with 02:04:20. In 2019, Triathlon Herbalife24 Los Angeles took the sport back to the streets of AngelsWith In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, athletes again started swimming in the ocean in portrait Venice BeachWith After the participants got out of the water, the race continued by bike on the Boulevard of Venice. and through the heart of Angels, eventually ended up alongside LA’s iconic spots and ended up outside the famous LA Live’s Xbox Plaza exterior. This triathlon is the only urban course from point to point, offering athletes various options from an international distance triathlon and sprint and Sprint, as well as an Aquabike, a bicycle tour and 5K Vraponi / Ecni. After the race, athletes and spectators gathered at the Finish Line Festival. The festival featured entertainment, a children’s area and Kombi Ninja course, and other family-friendly activities. Fundraising efforts by 5k benefit JDRF, This year ‘s non – profit selection working to fund research into type 1 diabetes. At the finish line, as part of a formal screening presentation, the organization was awarded a $ 100,000 donation on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation. For more information, visit www.Herbalife24Tri.LA.comwith About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has changed people’s lives with excellent nutritional products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The company offers high quality, science-backed products. sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors offering one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their clients to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing food and education to communities around the world. Winners of the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Awards 2021 (PRNewsfoto / Herbalife) View original content to download multimedia: RESOURCES Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF)

