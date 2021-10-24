International
Strong winds in the forecast for the southern coast of BC, Vancouver Island
A strong wind storm is expected to hit most of Vancouver Island and the south coast of the UN on Sunday, according to Environment Canada, and weather officials are urging residents to be prepared.
A separate weather statement is in force for most of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast andHowe Sound as a robust, low-velocity system deepening pressure from Pacific movement.
Special advice has also been issued for East and North Vancouver Island as well as the Gulf Islands. Trends exceeding 100 km / h above north of Vancouver are expected.
Canadian meteorologist Bobby Sekhonsaid said strong winds will hit Vancouver Island on Sunday afternoon, continuing through the night and into Monday morning. By Monday morning, that smell will shift to Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver. Strong winds are also expected in Greater Victoria until Monday afternoon.
“We will start to see east winds also flowing through the Fraser Valley, possibly in the range of 40 to 60 km / h or more,” he said.
He said strong winds are common this time of year.
“Every October we normally see some wind. This season, we started in early September and it was a very active storm season,” Sekhon explained. “This low pressure seems quite intense, but fortunately, as it descends to the ground … it will weaken.”
Strong winds can knock down trees and power lines, which is why BC Emergency Management has created a checklist of things to do to prepare for the storm:
- Clean gutters and canals to protect against flooding.
- Create an emergency bag with unbreakable food, water and supplies to support your family for up to a week.
- Store valuables and valuables in waterproof containers or high places.
- Check with neighbors who ask for extra help.
- Avoid streams and rivers that are prone to flooding during heavy rain.
Sekhonsays that winds are expected to subside by Monday afternoon, but people need to be prepared for possible power outages.
The UN government has warned residents in areas expecting stormy weather to be wary of flooding, and the Canadian Coast Guard says the weather could pose a challenge in recovering containers dropped by a boat near Victoria on Friday.
