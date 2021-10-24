WA to take Bunnings vaccination clinics as government plans more centers in suburbs of Perth





Western Australians will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations at several Bunnings stores as the WA government sets up pop-up clinics across the state. Main points: Up to seven vaccination pop-up clinics will be set up in Bunnings stores

A reused police 'alcohol bus' will become a mobile clinic

A reused police ‘alcohol bus’ will become a mobile clinic The government plans to set up more clinics in the outer suburbs Prime Minister Mark McGowan said six or seven pop-up clinics would be set up in hardware stores by the weekend of November 6th and 7th. No reservations will be required at clinics. “These will be created soon once we have the logistics and they will be able to administer at least 250 vaccines a day,” McGowansaid said. “It basically means that for those people who are poor at the time, especially your professions, they can come to the Bunnings, get the goods from the suppliers, get vaccinated at the same time and be on their way.” A re-targeted police ‘alcohol bus’ will be used as a vaccination center. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke ) As part of an initiative to vaccinate people in the hardest-to-reach areas, WA vaccine commander Chris Dawson introduced a re-targeted ‘liquor bus’ to be used in new pop-up clinics to assist in the administration of vaccines along with the transportation of equipment and staff. Under the program, police will use three vehicles including the re-targeted bus, a caravan and a smaller bus. More pop-up clinics for the suburbs Furthermore, Mr. McGowan said more state-of-the-art pop-up vaccination clinics would be set up in the coming weeks, including one at the Carramar Village Shopping Center, which will open Oct. 25. The clinic will have the capacity to provide 2,000 vaccines per week. McGowan said plans were in place to open clinics in Mandurah, Ellenbrookand Canning Vale by early November. These were in addition to clinics already open in more than 100 locations in WA, including community vaccination clinics at Armadale Central Shopping Center, The Square Mirrabooka, Centrepoint Midland Shopping Center, Claremont Showgrounds, Kwinana Super Center, Perth Convention Center and Lakeside Joondalup . The prime minister said 75.1 per cent of Western Australians aged 12 and over had received one dose of the vaccine, and 57.1 per cent had received two doses. WA did not register any new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, leaving the state total at 1,112. Two active cases are being monitored in the hotel quarantine What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

