Over 2,000 immigrants march from the southern city to Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico – Over 2,000 immigrants, mostly Central Americans, began fleeing a town in southern Mexico on Saturday where they were essentially stranded. The immigrants walked along a highway leading west and north toward the U.S. border and crossed a state police line they were trying to stop. There were minor clashes and a small child suffered a minor head injury, but the migrants continued on their way. They reached just a few miles (kilometers) in the nearby village of Alvaro Obregon before stopping to rest overnight on a baseball field. Jos Antonio, an immigrant from Honduras who did not want to give his last name because he fears it could affect his case, said he had waited in Tapachula for two months for a response to his visa application. They told me I had to wait because the meetings were full, the construction worker said. There is no work there (in Tapachula), so out of necessity I joined this group. He said he hopes to reach the northern city of Monterrey to find work, adding that we will continue, day after day, to reach as far as we can. Police, immigration agents and the National Guard have dismantled smaller efforts for similar blasts earlier this year. Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum documents that could allow them to travel, but are tired of delays in the process. Unlike previous marches, the one that started Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian immigrants, thousands of whom reached the U.S. border around Del Rio, Texas in September. In August, National Guard troops with riot gear blocked several hundred Haitians, Cubans, and Central Americans who set off to walk on a highway from Tapachula. Mexico requires immigrants applying for humanitarian visas or asylum to stay in the border state of Chiapas, near Guatemala, for their cases to be processed. In January, a larger convoy of migrants attempted to leave Honduras but were blocked from crossing into Guatemala. The marches recall, but nowhere so great, as the caravans of immigrants that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/2000-migrants-march-southern-mexico-city-80746199

