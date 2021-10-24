Japanese Institute to hire international researchers as an exception to COVID rules





A Japanese government-affiliated institution will resume taking in dozens of foreign researchers next Thursday, although entry restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic remain, an official said. A total of 55 researchers in Japanese studies, including those from other Asian countries, Europe and the United States, are scheduled to arrive in Japan that day, followed by more opportunities in November and December, according to the official at the Japan Foundation. The decision comes as Japan’s strict travel restrictions have drawn international criticism, while European countries and the United States have resumed admitting foreign researchers amid an improvement in the COVID-19 situation. Photo taken on October 23, 2021, shows the headquarters of the Japanese Foundation in Tokyo’s Shinjuku District. (Kyodo) The foundation, affiliated with the Foreign Ministry, hopes the resumption will help reactivate academic exchanges between Japan and other countries. “The country has been ‘closed’ for a long time, but we should not take away the light of Japanese studies (abroad),” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Japan in principle still bans entry from people from 160 countries and regions with some exceptions, including those from China and South Korea. The foundation, the country’s only entity dedicated to conducting cultural exchange programs globally, had selected 55 researchers by June. It was carefully examining the time of their arrival in line with the COVID-19 situation in Japan, which has now seen a sharp drop in the number of infections. It invites foreign researchers with financial support in the framework of Japanese scholarships. About 120 people come to Japan as part of the program in the regular years. Requested by the foundation, Japanese government officials have allowed the entry of researchers as an exception, the official said. Scholarship program participants include researchers in the fields of Japanese culture, politics, and economics, with some working on their doctoral theses. They will study for about two to 12 months in collaboration with universities and other academic institutions in Japan. With regard to academic exchanges in Japan, the issuance of new visas for international students has been suspended, except for state-sponsored students. The Japanese Association of National Universities and the Japanese Association of Private Universities and Colleges have urged the government to ease entry restrictions. Related coverage: Tokyo reports 32 cases of COVID-19, below 50 for the 7th day in a row The Tokyo area will end COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants Researchers call on Japan to resume issuing visas to foreign students

