The Second Cannes International Independent Film Festival (CIIFF) brings new talent to the big screen, thanks to Kazakh producer

NUR-SULTAN The Second Cannes International Independent Film Festival (CIIFF) brought together directors from 18 countries to present 45 films. The festival, founded in 2019 by an independent Cannes Silk Road Production Association and initiated by Kazakh director and producer Anara Musrepova, took place in Cannes on October 1-3. Bulat Galimgereev, president of the jury for international films at CIIFF, is a leading producer and organizer behind the film company Eurasia Film. This year, the festival, aimed at consolidating independent directors and discovering new directorial talents, participants from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Burma, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States gathered. During the preparations, we faced some difficulties due to the pandemic, but, you know, the festival is a great adventure above all with obstacles and tremendous success. This allowed us to gain a lot of experience, Musrepova stressed. She noted that the non-profit association Silk Road Productions exclusively funds the festival. We have an average budget, so we need significant institutional support and funding to move to another level. I am ready to have partnerships with companies from all over the world, she said. The main requirement for filmmakers is the screening of live film. CIIFF has provided such an opportunity to 114 films from around the world over the past two years. Narges led by Payam Eskandari has been rewarded four times at once and has become the leader of CIIFF 2021. Based on real life events, he tells the story of a man struggling with his Down syndrome, whose greatest desire was to find love and get married. Among the short films, the CIFF organizer highlighted Champion directed by Silven Begert. Awarded the Grand Prix in the national category. As she explained, the film is about a 40-year-old father of a son, who decided to enter the ring with a professional boxer. It was filmed with French style, charm, humor and ambience. This year there was a lot of love in movies the love of person, of nature, of animals and of work. The second edition of the festival was really special: we were waiting for the cinema to reopen and we had started the preparations. Our festival is also about love. It’s a love of the seventh art, she concluded.

