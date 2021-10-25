Iranian News Agency insists China buys Iranian crude oil





Opposing trade officials, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency has once again insisted that Iran is selling more than a million barrels of oil a day to China.

In a report Sunday, Fars accused officials from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce of erroneously stating that Iran’s crude oil exports to China have fallen to about 1,000 bpd because they allegedly oppose “neutralizing [US] oil sanctions. “Fars also accused the chamber of sabotaging Iran’s relations with China. In a tweet on SaturdayTehran Chamber of Commerce Chairman Masoud Khansari said Iran’s oil exports to China “fell sharply” in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21. According to Khansari in the first seven months of 2021 Iran exported only $ 11 million worth of crude oil to China compared to $ 9.5 billion in 2018 before Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iranian oil in November of that year. Since then, Khansari said, other countries in the region, apparently Saudi Arabia, which is now exporting more oil to China, have taken the Iranian market in the Sahara. “As sanctions continue, the Iranian economy will lose more [trade] opportunities, “he argued. Why an entity such as the Tehran Chamber of Commerce which is fully aware of [extent of the] Oil trade Iran and China try to sabotage relations between Iran and China in the domestic sphere with such misinformation? in neutralizing oil sanctions ”. Fars also claimed that reports published by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce on the subject “suddenly spread suspiciously in society by some news websites”. Fars also argued that data from OPEC, tanker tracking companies and government reports show that the total condensate of crude gas and natural gas that Iran exports to China still exceeds one million barrels per day. In fact, observers believe oil shipments are not going directly from Iran to Chinese buyers. Brokers buy oil and through illegal means sell to China claiming a different origin for oil. China is a diplomatic ally of the Islamic Republic, but so far it has avoided openly challenging US sanctions. China may indeed be importing hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day through third-party channels, but Iran does not gain much from this trade as intermediaries take most of the profits and often deliver goods instead of cash. Official figures released by China Customs do not show direct oil purchases from Iran in 2021. But in March Bloomberg claimed the details from third-party sources showed that Iranian oil was often renamed as purchases from other countries and such exports had even increased. There have been recent reports that China is enforcing US sanctions on Iranian ships. According to some officials, Chinese ships now bypass Iranian ports and Iranian ships are not allowed to enter Chinese ports. News of China’s compliance with US sanctions could be embarrassing for supporters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s hardline line who have trumpeted Iran’s Looking East policy. Khamenei announced the policy in 2018, saying Iran should adopt an Eastern orientation relying on China and Russia for business and trade in the face of US sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/20211024794700 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos