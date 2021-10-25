AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – EIN Presswire





AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Logo GIVE YOUR CHILDREN A LEARNING ENVIRONMENT FOR FENTMIJN BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.comThe Australian International School is a leading international school in Bangkok, Thailand. With many years of experience in educating children of different backgrounds and nationalities, the school offers an internationally recognized curriculum from Early Childhood to Year 12. Dedicated teachers are committed to developing each student’s academic potential while fostering love. to learn through exciting lessons and projects. Furthermore, AISB also has a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports teams, clubs and societies. With years of experience in educating children from all over the world, you can trust the AISB to give your child the best possible start in life, whether they have just started their schooling or are heading to university or career future. The aim of the AISB is to provide a purposeful and conducive environment where each child’s unique talents are nurtured, developed and celebrated through rigorous academic programs that emphasize creative thinking and problem-solving skills. School culture is about promoting academic excellence through creativity and innovation, as well as strong interpersonal skills to equip students for an ever-changing global society. [Published Services by Voyage Media International Co., Ltd – Bangkok, Thailand, We are a small travel media representative and digital publishing company to promote hotel / tourism beyond in SEA.] Admissions: When it comes to choosing the right school for your child, consider Australian International School BangkokWith AISB it provides an enriched learning environment that has helped countless students learn and grow by offering unparalleled curricula and teaching methods. The objective and transparent admissions process of the students of this world-class school ensures that they enroll the most talented, motivated and well-rounded students from all over Thailand and around the world. CAMPUSES: Bangkok Australian International School is passionate about providing the best education possible for children. Students have access to an enriching environment where they can learn, experiment and grow. Sukhumvit Soi 20 Campus, located along the residential area of ​​Bangkok’s active Sukhumvit region, serves the early years of Kindergarten 1 through Year 1. Sukhumvit Soi 31 Campus serves students from 1 to 12 years. Campus offers successful lessons from Nursery to Foundation. CURRICULUM: At AISB the curriculum framework being used has been developed following the Australian and New Zealand curricula and other high-performance education systems such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. This prospectus has a compelling emphasis on writing — reading, arithmetic, creative, interpretive, visual, and music. At Australian International School Bangkok, the program is designed specifically for students who want to be well-rounded in their education and have an interest and passion for another field. SUKHUMVIT SOI 20 CAMPUS;

Australian International School Bangkok

Soi 20 162/2 Soi Sukhumvit 20, Klong Toey

Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 2-260-4575

+66 (0) 2-663-5495 7

Email: [email protected] SUKHUMVIT SOI 31 KAMPUS;

Bangkok Australian International School

Soi 31 319 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Wattana

Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 2-662-2827

+66 (0) 6-1820-6049

+66 (0) 9-9218-1546

Email: [email protected] KAMPU RAMINTRA;

AISB Ramintra International School

999 Watcharapol Ramintra Road

Tha-Raeng, Bangkhen, Bangkok 10230 Thailand Tel / Fax: +66 (0) 2-509-4276

Email: [email protected] www.aisbramintra.ac.th

