Rishi Sunak will launch $ 1.4 billion fund to attract more overseas investment | Autumn 2021 budget

The government will launch a $ 1.4 billion fund to attract more overseas investment in the UK economy, particularly in sectors such as life sciences and electric vehicle manufacturing.

In his budget announcement Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also announce plans to lure highly skilled foreign workers and change regulations to make it easier for international companies to relocate to the UK.

International companies with strategic investment proposals will receive grants towards their schemes once they have been evaluated to ensure that they provide value to taxpayers.

We want to make the UK the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in a business as we continue to support businesses, create jobs and level up as we recover from the pandemic, Sunak said.

The government last week hosted 200 business executives at a global investment summit in London, including a dinner with the prime minister for the 20 most influential business leaders, followed by a reception at Windsor Castle with the Queen as she tried to attract multinational companies.

The lion’s share of Britain’s new Global Investment Fund, more than milion 800 million, is earmarked to support investment in the production and supply chain of electric vehicles in the Northeast England and Midlands. An additional $ 354 million will go towards increasing investment in life science production, including preparing for future pandemics.

But Roger Barker, policy director at the Institute of Directors, said there should be conditionality associated with these grants to ensure they are supporting long-term commitments in the UK, and its companies, regions and stakeholders. Most foreign direct investment currently disproportionately favors London and the southeast, and therefore these grants should also be used to support the level agenda by encouraging investment outside these regions.

The government also wants to make it easier for companies to move to the UK through new remanufacturing rules, to bring it in line with countries including Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland, and is expected to launch a consultation.

As part of the package, the chancellor will outline plans to attract science and technology talent to Britain. A talent networking team will work with UK businesses and other research institutions to identify skills gaps and provide support for skilled workers who want to move here from overseas universities, innovation centers and institutions research. It will first launch in San Francisco and Boston in the US next year along with Bengaluru in India, before expanding to other countries.

The CBI Business Group welcomed the initiatives. Rain Newton-Smith, its chief economist, said: “If the recovery is to be erased for a longer period of time, then we need to invest in businesses, so this scheme comes into play when it comes to some of our most innovative industries in UK With Businesses will be hoping there will be more to come from the chancellor to help invest firms.

The UK has always been an attractive place for top talent. With a lack of manpower in sectors from those with lower to higher skills, this new network can be a useful tool in some of our most exciting, higher-skilled industries, along with much-needed funding. to boost global investment in the UK.

Two-thirds of UK businesses have asked the chancellor to focus the budget on attracting investment in the UK and want him to encourage initiatives that will accelerate the transition of countries to a greener economy, according to the EY consulting group . About 55% of the 1,000 plus firms surveyed said Sunak should use tax incentives to encourage green or carbon technology taxes, or both.

On the eve of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, businesses were asked what measures the Treasury should take to encourage a faster transition to a greener economy. Additions added for specific types of expenses were the most popular choice, supported by almost half of the firms. But 39% thought taxes should be increased to increase the cost of greenhouse gas emissions.

With me, Covid Recovery Loan Scheme, which offers loans of up to $ 10 million to businesses struggling with the pandemic, has been set to be extended until next June, and business groups have welcomed this with caution.

The acid test for the scheme will be whether it is able to support the recovery by taking out loans to the firms most in need, said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Bank of the United Kingdom will invest 107 million in a project to transform part of the former Redcar Steelworks site along the River Tees and build a 450-meter quay to serve the offshore wind sector. open, which will create 800 jobs.

This is the first investment for the bank, which started in June to finance innovative infrastructure projects and tackle climate change.

The Chancellor said: “It is great to see that the Infrastructure Bank of the United Kingdom is already making deals and helping to fulfill our commitment to raise the bar to zero. This is a vote of confidence in the economy of the Tees Valley and our new free ports that will help oust the British after the Brexit boom.

The Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Banks in the UK, John Flint, who previously headed HSBC, said: South Bank Quay will not only increase economic activity in the region, but is a significant investment in the future of green technologies. countries.

The bank has an initial capital of $ 12 billion to deploy, as well as $ 10 billion in government guarantees to help unblock investments.