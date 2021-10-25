Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, October 24th





Calgary THE LAST Two other restaurants in southern Alberta have had their food handling licenses suspended due to non-compliance with public health orders. A total of 3,026 Albanians have died from COVID, with 12 new deaths reported on Friday Purple Perk, a Calgary café, has had its food processing license suspended, says AHS. (Anis Robert Heydari / CBC) Most recent for COVID-19 in Alberta: Two restaurants in southern Alberta have had their food handling licenses suspended or a closure notice issued after they were discovered in violation of COVID-19-related public health orders.

Purple Perk, a café in Calgary, has had its own suspension of food handling permit for non-compliance with COVID-19 orders. The suspension will be reviewed on November 2nd. In order for the suspension to be lifted, the restaurant must implement the provincial government restriction exemption program, the AHS said.

A Carstairs, Alta. restaurant, Olifunt Bistro, was issued a closing notice by AHS, which means it should close indoor dining. The AHS said restaurant staff were not being screened for evidence of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a medical exclusion letter from the vaccine.

The Calgary Without Papers Pizza restaurant had previously lost its business license, liquor license and food handling permits after choosing not to comply with the city vaccine passport bylaw.

Alberta announced 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday from 10,732 tested.

The degree of positivity was 6.5 percent.

The total number of active cases in Alberta is 10,037.

A total of 3,026 Albertans have died of COVID, with 12 new deaths announced on Friday.

Alberta has seen a drop in known cases of COVID-19 since early October, when there were 20,215. But federal records show Alberta still leads the country by a wide margin.

Alberta is reporting a Value R below 1 With R Value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

A value of R below 1 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. Across the province, the R value for October 11 to October 17 was 0.85, with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88.

306,113 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

The province reported on Friday that there are 889 patients in hospital, 191 in intensive care.

Hinshaw wrote on Twitter on Thursday that from June 1 to October 20, 87 percent of ICU patients were not vaccinated.

First Jason Kenney Kenney said Tuesday that 75 percent of intensive care beds in the province were occupied by people infected with COVID-19, which is less than 97 percent reported just over six weeks ago. But he added, “There are still more COVID patients in the hospital today than during the peak of any other wave. It will take many weeks for this to drop significantly.”

But he added, "There are still more COVID patients in the hospital today than during the peak of any other wave. It will take many weeks for this to drop significantly." With the pressure easing slightly on ICUs, the AHS is reducing the number of beds available to transfer staff to care for non-COVID patients who need completed surgeries and procedures, an AHS spokesman said Thursday.

The AHS said they will maintain Capacity on-demand per day at a planned maximum of 380 beds for as long as staff and physicians allow, and will adjust plans as needed if COVID cases increase again.

There are currently 347 open adult beds in the province in Alberta, including 174 extra spaces (more than double the number of 173 general adult rooms). This is 29 different airspace growth spaces than the peak of 376.

Doctors are resuming several operations as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.

But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes. The Alberta government has released an application to scan and verify QR code vaccine registers. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Albertans can get their expanded vaccine records with QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

Alberta Health Services says the scientific advisory group has updated its review of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Existing AHS studies have problems and the available evidence does not consider it reliable.

On October 14, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said Alberta hospitals have seen people with extreme negative effects after taking ivermectin. Starting October 25, Albertans aged 12 and older would need to provide evidence of full vaccination of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Exemption of Provincial Restrictions.

People who are not yet fully vaccinated may choose to offer a privately paid negative test for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours or valid evidence of a medical exemption.

Kenney’s government imposed the system of voluntary vaccine passports that came into force on September 20, to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Operators eligible for the program but choose not to participate will need to follow measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

On September 22, the Calgary city council passed a bylaw containing the ongoing implementation of the provincial vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city. AHS is extending the term for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with its mandatory immunization policy by 30 November.

for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with its mandatory immunization policy by 30 November. “We stand by the mandatory immunization policy and it will be fully implemented,” said AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiuin an announcement on Friday. “We are extending the deadline to give all employees more time to present their vaccination certificate and, if they have not already done so, to be fully vaccinated. We are giving more time so that the power our workers to be as confident and strong as they can be “

circle 92 percent of all staff at Alberta Health Services have presented evidence that they have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as required by a policy introduced in August, Yiu told a news conference on October 19th.

Seven percent of staff have not yet submitted evidence of vaccination while less than one percent, about 1,200 employees, have sought shelter for medical or religious reasons.

Yiu said 61 employees have resigned from their posts especially because of the vaccination policy. This includes 31 employees in clinical roles; 11 of them are registered nurses. The AHS CEO breaks staff vaccination rates: Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, says 92 percent of AHS employees are fully vaccinated and does not believe vaccination policy will have a significant impact on their ability to provide health care. Hinshaw announced new measures for continuing care facilities starting October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask in all interior areas of the building, including the occupants' rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

starting October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask in all interior areas of the building, including the occupants’ rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. E City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will provide $ 2,000 for permanent physical premises.

is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will provide $ 2,000 for permanent physical premises. City of Calgary will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by 1 November.

will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by 1 November. This applies to all Calgary City employees, regardless of place of work or workplace location, including those who work remotely or have a distance work arrangement.

The province announced new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking contacts in schools will enter stages, outbreaks will be announced in schools and rapid testing kits will be made available to parents to test younger children.

to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking contacts in schools will enter stages, outbreaks will be announced in schools and rapid testing kits will be made available to parents to test younger children. Politicians and staff at Alberta Legislature all will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until the resumption of the hearing on Oct. 25, House of Commons leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday.

all will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until the resumption of the hearing on Oct. 25, House of Commons leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday. Alberta public sector employees will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.

The policy, approved by the provincial COVID-19 provincial cabinet committee, will affect 25,500 provincial employees who all must provide proof of full vaccination until 30 November. Prime Minister Jason Kenney announces launch of vaccination test scanner: Vaccination scanner proof starts in Alberta. Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that after November 15, the QR code scan will become the only acceptable vaccination record. Health Minister Jason Copping encouraged everyone to get their vaccination record with the QR code. 66.6 percent of the general population of the province have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 78.3 percent of eligible Albertans.

From the general population of the province, 73.4 percent have taken at least one dose, or 86.3 percent of those who are eligible.

you have taken at least one dose, or by those who are right. Hinshaw said Thursday that in recent weeks, more than 231,000 third-dose vaccines have been administered.

Across Canada, 77.5 percent of the general population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8 percent of the general population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who are entitled, 88.5 percent have had a dose and 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Across Canada, 77.5 percent of the general population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8 percent of the general population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who are entitled, 88.5 percent have had a dose and 83.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Alberta has expanded the number of immunocompromised people who are suitable for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible persons can be found on the provincial website.

Moreover, mRNA doses that are Pfizer or Moderna are available for Albertans traveling to a jurisdiction that does not accept mixed-dose vaccinated visitors.

Hinshaw says pregnant people are at high risk of very serious diseases and is encouraging them to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Here is the recent detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Friday: Edmonton Zone: 2,355.

2,355. Calgary Zone: 2,554.

2,554. Northern Zone: 2,112

2,112 Central area: 1,940.

1,940. Southern Zone: 1,066.

Unknown: 10. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

Sources: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-october-24-1.6223142

