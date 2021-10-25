India to lift quarantine requirement for international travelers from today | Latest India News





Fully vaccinated travelers coming from a country with which India has a reciprocal agreement on mutual acceptance of vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be allowed to leave the airport and do not need to go through quarantine and home testing from Monday, according to revised guidelines for international arrivals published Wednesday. However, they will have to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. These guidelines for international arrivals surpass all others issued on and after February 17 this year, said the Union Ministry of Health. The global trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the ever-changing nature of the virus and the evolution of disturbing variants of SARS-CoV-2 (VOC) should still remain in focus, the ministry said. Existing guidelines (issued on 17 February 2021 with subsequent additions) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. Given the increase in vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been revised, he added. Check out the latest SOPs here: 1. Whether or not partially vaccinated, travelers should take measures which include submitting the sample for the Covid-19 test upon arrival at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, quarantine at home for seven days. , again -test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further monitor their health for the next seven days. 2. The new guidelines provide protocols to be followed with international travelers, as well as those followed by airlines, points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) for the risk profile of passengers. 3. This standard operating procedure (SOP) will be valid from Monday until further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document will be reviewed from time to time, the ministry said. 4. According to the instructions, when planning the trip, all travelers must submit a self-declaration form to the online portal Air Suvidha before the planned trip and upload a negative report Covid-19 RT-PCR. This test should have been performed within 72 hours before the start of the trip. 5. All travelers must also submit a statement regarding the veracity of the report and will be liable for prosecution unless otherwise stated. 6. Travelers from countries excluding those at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and self-monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival. This applies to travelers from all countries, including countries with which there are reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved vaccines for Covid-19, the guidelines say. 7. If travelers who are under house quarantine or under self-health supervision develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for Covid-19 on re-testing, they will be immediately isolated and reported to the institution. their nearest health center or call the national helpline number (1075) or the state aid number.

