



Aviation executives from across Latin America and the Caribbean are meeting in Bogota for the ALTA Airline Steering Forum, as regional air travel industries seek to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic coronavirus. More than 350 participants are expected at the event on October 24-26, where topics for discussion include how regional carriers can regain the momentum they held when the Last Leaders Forum was held two years ago. We need to send the right message, says Jose Ricardo Botelho, ALTA CEO and Chief Executive Officer, at the opening press conference. It’s very important to give travelers confidence to travel, to achieve harmonization of [travel] rules. Process is a difficult process, but we now see that countries are open to discussing this. The overall success of the industry is based on decisions made in each country, adds Botelho. Often these decisions are based on fear, and this will affect the infrastructure and population not only of that country but also of other countries. Studies have shown that the risk of contracting the virus through air travel is extremely low, he says. Easier it is easier to hit from [lightning]with Several Latin American nations, such as Colombia and Mexico, have taken a practical approach to controlling passenger entry over the past two years; others, like Argentina and Chile, imposed strict restrictions that almost completely barred travel for months. We are learning how to live with the virus, adds Pedro Heilbron, chief executive of Panama City-based Copa Airlines and chairman of ALTA’s executive committee. Most travelers are vaccinated. What is missing now is agreeing on something and not having different requirements in different countries. Airlines are trying to cope with a table of rules and restrictions, and often they pay the price in fines for minor violations at passenger arrivals, he adds. IATA statistics for August 2021 show that while Argentina’s international traffic is still at an overwhelming 92% drop from 2019 levels, Mexico is only 16%. In the US, that figure was 56%. Domestic travel to Mexico and the US was 19% lower in August than in the same month in 2019, with Argentina showing a domestic decline of 68%, IATA says. ALTA expects the full recovery of domestic travel in the region by 2023, and for international travel to return to previous levels in 2024. The high costs of the regions, including airport operations, fuel and taxes, and an industry-wide push towards environmental sustainability will also be discussed in plenary sessions at the ALTA conference.

