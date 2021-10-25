Indian government: foreign entities have no fundamental rights, can not challenge Indian laws – JURIST – News





Government of India on Friday submitted a statement of evidence before the Delhi High Court stating that foreign commercial entities like WhatsApp cannot challenge the constitutionality of Indian laws by invoking fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution. The statement was filed as part of the government’s response to WhatsApp’s lawsuit against the new Information Technology Rules which were brought by the government in February 2021. WhatsApp and parent company Facebook challenged the provisions of the new rules requiring communication platforms to track down the first message maker because it would require companies to crack end-to-end encryption and violate user privacy agreements. In its statement, the government strongly protested against this claim and argued that traceability provisions are necessary for law enforcement authorities to find the perpetrators of false messages that “disturb the maintenance of public order”. WhatsApp petition is based on the right to privacy which is guaranteed as part of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The government has argued that WhatsApp is a commercial entity and cannot claim the right to life as this right is inapplicable to “artificial legal” entities. He further challenged the authority of WhatsApp, as a platform that makes money from user information for commercial gain, to bring such a challenge before the court. WhatsApp also included a challenge under the right to business freedom protected under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. The government has also denied this claim, stating that the rights under Article 19 are only available to the citizens of India and WhatsApp has a business location outside India. The government has asked the court to reject the WhatsApp petition. Regardless of whether the government’s technical arguments are accepted by the court, the government will eventually have to answer for the constitutional issues raised by WhatsApp by various civil society and digital rights organizations in the country have also filed petitions on similar grounds.

