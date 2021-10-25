Sysnet Global Solutions® Gains SecureTrust ™, a Trustwave® Division, to Expand Security Solutions and Geographic Coverage

DUBLIN & CHICAGO- (TELE BUSINESS) –Sysnet Global Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, announced today that it has acquired SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, to further expand its cybersecurity solutions and accelerate market expansion. SecureTrust, a leading payment card industry (PCI) compliance provider, provides innovations and processes for achieving and maintaining compliance and security. SecureTrust has over 20 years of experience in providing solutions to clients in over 96 countries and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Sysnet is focused on providing integrated compliance and security solutions for businesses globally. The addition of SecureTrust is a natural customization that expands Sysnets customer base, security offering and geographic coverage – added by proprietary security and compliance platforms. As a result of this acquisition, the combined organization will be the world’s largest Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company and one of the largest providers of compliance and security solutions, with many of the world’s leading buyers and providers of payment services as clients and over five million businesses using Sysnets platforms.

SecureTrust customers moving under Sysnet will benefit significantly from the new solution team, distribution team and geographic coverage that will be unmatched in the market. They will have access to an integrated security and compliance platform with added functionality and faster access to newly developed solutions. Sysnets’ commitment to providing premium solutions and support will give new customers confidence that their changing needs will be met and overcome in the future.

The emergence of new and advanced threats and the spread of complex cloud adoption over the past five years have driven Trustwave to grow rapidly and evolve its offering alongside customer needs. While Trustwaves legacy is rooted in PCI compliance, today the company’s core offering focuses on Managed Security Services (MSS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Consulting and Professional Services (CPS). As a result, the services provided by SecureTrust are no longer closely linked to the Trustwaves’ growing focus. Over the years, SecureTrust has worked to build a brand and culture that is visibly its own and separate from Trustwave. Trustwave is extremely proud of this distinction and this sale is the next stage in the sharing process. As part of this transaction, Sysnet is also acquiring a portion of the MSS Trustwaves business focused primarily on the hospitality sector, further adding to its existing MSS offering, which it has already increased earlier this year with the acquisition of NuArx.

We are very excited for the SecureTrust team to join Sysnet Global Solutions, commented Bob McCullen, CEO of Sysnet. The Sysnet brand has long been synonymous with trusted solutions in the managed security and compliance market. By integrating talent and technology from pioneering brands, such as SecureTrust, into our portfolio, we can deliver the innovation our customers need to stay ahead of the curve along with the peace of mind that comes with working with a well-established authority in space, regardless of their size or requirements.

This business change will allow the Trustwave to rapidly accelerate its momentum as a leader in managed detection and response, world-class professional services and data protection, said Eric Harmon, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustwave. Trustwave customers will benefit from a narrower focus on the offerings that matter most to them. This will translate into more innovation in our industry-leading customer service and targeted investments in emerging technologies and world-class talent. We appreciate the partnership and synergy we had with the SecureTrust team and look forward to their success and future with Sysnet.

Sysnets’ acquisition of SecureTrust is the latest in a series of company acquisitions over the past 12 months. Acquired breasts ControlScan MCS AND Re Viking at the end of 2020 and NuArx earlier this year. The combined organization creates a scalable platform for next-generation cyber security with security consulting services provided by leading industry experts.

Sysnet is supported by FTV Capital and True Wind Capital.

The Sysnet team was assisted in the transaction by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The Trustwave utilized Jones Day as legal counsel.

About Sysnet

Sysnet Global Solutions provides end-to-end security and compatibility solutions for businesses across the globe. We offer advanced ways to secure networks, maintain compliance, and complete testing and security assessments. Our award winning Sysnet.air the platform is used by over five million merchants through partnerships with many of the world’s leading buyers and payment service providers. Our Asgard platform processes more than one billion security events every day to provide real-time intelligence for an organization’s cyber-risk position. Our team of experts combined with innovative technology gives businesses of all sizes access to the enterprise security and compliance solutions needed to stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Sysnet has clients in more than 60 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sysnetgs.comwith

About Trustwave

Trustwave is recognized as a global leader in Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). With more than 2,000 world-class security professionals acting on behalf of clients in 96 countries, Trustwave helps organizations around the globe detect and respond to 24×7 threats in the highly clouded hybrid world. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides award-winning threatening research and intelligence, which is incorporated into Trustwave services and products to strengthen cyber sustainability in the age of advanced threats. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS. For more information, visit www.trustwave.comwith