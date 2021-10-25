Australian regulator ‘concerned’ over Facebook’s access to media law





A Facebook logo appears on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

SIDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Australian regulator behind a law requiring major internet platforms to negotiate licensing deals with the media said Monday it was “concerned” about the co-operation of Facebook Inc. (FB.O), seven months after the rule came into force Me According to the News Media Agreement Code, social media giant and Google of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) must negotiate with content media that drive traffic to their websites or face possible government interference. “Google is still negotiating and finalizing deals with more news media companies and seems to be approaching this exercise in the right spirit,” said Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims in a statement. “We are concerned that Facebook does not currently appear to have the same approach.” Since the controversial law was passed in March, Facebook and Google have reached licensing agreements with most of Australia’s major media outlets, including Rupert Murdoch News Corp (NWSA.O) and Australian Broadcasting Corp. But some smaller publishers say Facebook, in contrast to Google, has refused to negotiate with them. Academic publishers The Conversation and foreign language broadcaster SBS were denied the discussions. As originally reported by Reuters, Facebook said in an email to publishers in September that it had concluded an agreement to pay Australian companies for content on its Facebook News channel. Read more Facebook was not immediately available for comment Monday. The company told Reuters in September that content deals were “just one of the ways Facebook provides support for publishers” and continued to have discussions about alternatives. Read more The media law allows the government to intervene if a platform fails to negotiate with a media company, a condition that has not yet been met. Sims said a planned federal government review of the law next year “will closely examine the performance of all parties and whether the government’s expectations have been met.” Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Shri Navaratnam and Jane Wardell Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/australia-regulator-says-concerned-about-facebook-approach-media-licencing-law-2021-10-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos