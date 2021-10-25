International
The Polar Silk Road sees a new vision amid global challenges
The Polar Silk Road has recently gained renewed attention following its rapid growth in supporting the regional economy and securing energy supplies amid instability across global supply chains posed by a continuing pandemic in many parts of the world. world.
During the last 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly held in Iceland, the Polish Silk Road, proposed by the leaders of China and Russia in 2017, came to the fore as the melting of Arctic sea ice made it possible for ships to trade to sail in the Arctic Ocean, greatly shortening the shipping lanes that connect Asia and Europe and even North America.
Assembly participants said the opening of the Arctic route would boost the overall economic growth in the region and the global trade and transport model would undergo major changes. Experts said the Polish Silk Road will be an important direction for exploration as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Polar Silk Road is a relatively new concept that has offered an alternative to global shipping companies, especially after the first unprecedented chaos in the Suez Canal caused by a stranded cargo ship and the global logistical hurdles posed by port blockages. , Song Kui, president of the China-Russia Regional Economic Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Under normal circumstances, the East Asia-Europe route should pass through the Suez Canal and the Straits of Malacca, a significant diversion. But taking the road from Shanghai to Murmansk in Russia means crossing the Arctic waterway, the overall journey can be cut by almost half compared to traditional routes, taking about 15 days less time and saving 20 percent of fuel, Wu Minghua, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times.
The freight route through Artik has been there for several years, the expert said. Most goods delivered by road are wholesale goods, such as steel ships that are specially designed or equipped for the regional environment.
Unlike traditional roads, due to difficult conditions in the Arctic, the road is seasonal – the best transport period in a year is summer time between July and September, Wu said, noting that if the trend of melting continues. ice, available window transport will be further extended.
With the tightening of energy supplies in many parts of the world, the way to make better and more efficient transportation and energy use in the region has become more important than ever.
Between 2019 and 2021, global demand for liquefied natural gas has grown significantly, with Asia and Europe accounting for 88 percent.
Relevant projects, under the joint efforts of China and Russia, along the roads that are expected to help alleviate energy tension.
A good example is the Yamal LNG Project located in the Arctic Circle. In 2021, Yamal’s LNG transport volume will become the largest on the northern waterway, according to media reports.
Another example is the LNG station of the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia. Once completed, the project is expected to expand LNG transportation from Russia to Asia.
While there are great economic and trade opportunities yet to be explored, challenges remain.
“This latest progress in the region are important elements paving the way for the future joint use of the Polish Silk Road,” said Zhang Jianping, director of the Center for Regional Economics, Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation. Global Times on Thursday.
“But as a fairly new thing, the essential result may not be seen in the short term,” given the limited transport period, harsh natural environment and high transport and utilization requirements among other factors, experts said. .
Source: Global Times
Sources
2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/polar-silk-road-eyes-new-vision-amid-global-challenges/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]