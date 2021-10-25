The Polar Silk Road sees a new vision amid global challenges

The Polar Silk Road has recently gained renewed attention following its rapid growth in supporting the regional economy and securing energy supplies amid instability across global supply chains posed by a continuing pandemic in many parts of the world. world.

During the last 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly held in Iceland, the Polish Silk Road, proposed by the leaders of China and Russia in 2017, came to the fore as the melting of Arctic sea ice made it possible for ships to trade to sail in the Arctic Ocean, greatly shortening the shipping lanes that connect Asia and Europe and even North America.

Assembly participants said the opening of the Arctic route would boost the overall economic growth in the region and the global trade and transport model would undergo major changes. Experts said the Polish Silk Road will be an important direction for exploration as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Polar Silk Road is a relatively new concept that has offered an alternative to global shipping companies, especially after the first unprecedented chaos in the Suez Canal caused by a stranded cargo ship and the global logistical hurdles posed by port blockages. , Song Kui, president of the China-Russia Regional Economic Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Under normal circumstances, the East Asia-Europe route should pass through the Suez Canal and the Straits of Malacca, a significant diversion. But taking the road from Shanghai to Murmansk in Russia means crossing the Arctic waterway, the overall journey can be cut by almost half compared to traditional routes, taking about 15 days less time and saving 20 percent of fuel, Wu Minghua, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times.

The freight route through Artik has been there for several years, the expert said. Most goods delivered by road are wholesale goods, such as steel ships that are specially designed or equipped for the regional environment.

Unlike traditional roads, due to difficult conditions in the Arctic, the road is seasonal – the best transport period in a year is summer time between July and September, Wu said, noting that if the trend of melting continues. ice, available window transport will be further extended.

With the tightening of energy supplies in many parts of the world, the way to make better and more efficient transportation and energy use in the region has become more important than ever.

Between 2019 and 2021, global demand for liquefied natural gas has grown significantly, with Asia and Europe accounting for 88 percent.

Relevant projects, under the joint efforts of China and Russia, along the roads that are expected to help alleviate energy tension.

A good example is the Yamal LNG Project located in the Arctic Circle. In 2021, Yamal’s LNG transport volume will become the largest on the northern waterway, according to media reports.

Another example is the LNG station of the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia. Once completed, the project is expected to expand LNG transportation from Russia to Asia.

While there are great economic and trade opportunities yet to be explored, challenges remain.

“This latest progress in the region are important elements paving the way for the future joint use of the Polish Silk Road,” said Zhang Jianping, director of the Center for Regional Economics, Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation. Global Times on Thursday.

“But as a fairly new thing, the essential result may not be seen in the short term,” given the limited transport period, harsh natural environment and high transport and utilization requirements among other factors, experts said. .

Source: Global Times