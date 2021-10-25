Colorado sees billions of dollars in losses while banning international travel





DENVER (KDVR) Colorado suffered a massive economic shock when international travel was disrupted, but the tourism office is now stepping up its efforts to get the state back into business. Starting Nov. 8, all foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated can re-enter the U.S. After nearly two years without international travel, it is a sigh of relief for many Colorado businesses. “I am just happy to be here. “It’s one step closer to the recovery of our industry,” said Tim Wolfe of the Colorado Tourism Office. No, it’s not too early to start preparing for the holiday season

Wolfe said in 2019, international travelers brought $ 1.6 billion to the state of Colorado. Travel bans in early 2020 reduced revenue numbers by almost 81%. “This is a huge economic impact, in terms of the downturn,” Wolfe said. “We went down to $ 300,000 in 2020 from $ 1.6 billion in 2019.” Wolfe said the office is turning to promoting travel to Colorado especially to popular places that have visited the state most often before the pandemic. This includes visitors from the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Germany and France. The tourism office is forecasting foreign travelers to bring in $ 1.1 billion worth in 2022. Denver Airport CEO: We expect 100 million passengers a year by 2030

“It’s just one step closer to recovery and I’m very excited to see that things are starting to happen slowly and give people the opportunity to experience Colorado and all that it has to offer,” Wolfe said. Beyond ski resorts and mountain towns, the loss of tourism and international travel hit the front range just as hard. The pace of large group bookings in Dever has dropped significantly from the same time going into 2019. Countries like the Convention Center are seeing significantly fewer large group bookings.



