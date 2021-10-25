Food providers feel overwhelmed News, Sports, Work

Food providers in the area are trying harder than eggs while facing supply problems.

Recently, Doug Simon, owner of The Casino in Lakemont, needed frozen peas and had to visit three stores to find the six bags he needed.

He said suppliers have limited delivery days, with some actually having to close delivery service in the last two months. Others are closed on special days of the week.

“I heard that one of our suppliers was shut down especially due to a COVID explosion at one of their facilities,” Tha Simon.

As a result, Simon is never completely sure if he will be able to provide the products he needs.

“Summer very, very hard now to maintain profitability,” Tha Simon. “Our conclusion is completely ruined because the amount of business we are doing is still very low from where we were.”

Bob Haffe, president of McAneny Brothers, a full service and grocery store distributor supplying different locations in five states, detailed similar issues. He said McAneny Brothers measures its stationary rate, which is the amount of product they actually receive from the manufacturer compared to what was originally ordered. The rate has been reduced to 75%.

“Throughout the pandemic, it has been an issue, but for the last three or four months it has been really bad,” Tha Haffe.

The McAneny brothers have been trying to find comparable products to make a difference, with varying degrees of success.

“It takes a lot more to find a product in this environment today,” Tha Haffe. “You have to be aggressive to secure inventory.”

Places like The Village Pantry in Tyrone, a grocery store that sells wholesale items, have not been hit so hard by supply chain disruptions. Its main problems lie in trying to provide fresh drinks and meat, according to owner Stephen Burkholder.

“Prices have been hit hard, especially those that require human labor like boneless meat,” Tha Burkholder. “The problem with the meat supply, there are so few suppliers across the United States that if Imler has problems getting the items, then so are we.”

Neither school districts have been spared from the struggle of lack of supply.

According to Altoona Area County School Board members, the impact of COVID-19 has limited their food distributions to just once a week.

To preserve food, district administrators were forced to approve the installation of a 400-square-foot refrigerator in the district’s Furrer Building. The refrigerator project is currently out of bidding and the board approved the project at a cost of no more than $ 60,000.

Administrators said about $ 34,750 of the costs will be covered by the Gid Feeding School Kids Program, and the rest of the cost will come from the local budget.

“It’s sad, but it’s what we need to do to feed our children.” said school board member Ron Johnston. “We have to store all our food in this fridge now because we are only getting one shipment per week.”

The Hollidaysburg Area School District has not done better. According to Betsy Snyder, director of the district food service, the district has been challenged by product shortages, disrupted items, price increases, distributor cancellations, and staff shortages.

“This disruption of unusual circumstances has led us to take advantage of USDA waivers that allow for more flexibility in the procurement process and regulations,” he said. Tha Snyder.

Despite these issues, their food service department has been able to make substitutions and maintain the ability to offer students at least three choices of breakfast and lunch each day.

‘A supply issue’

The root of supply chain problems lies at the beginning of the pandemic when many companies began to reduce their supply in anticipation of a drop in demand. However, in some cases, demand did not decline significantly and actually turned out stronger than expected, Linderman said.

To combat this discrepancy in the short term, companies are looking for alternative suppliers.

“They actually have the demand, but companies can’t supply it,” said Kevin Linderman, professor and head of supply chain management at the supply chain and information systems department at Penn State University.

Linderman tha, “This is a matter of supply, not a matter of demand.”

Experts are now predicting outages and shortages in the global supply chain will continue at least until mid-2022.

“The hope was in fact that we would move into recovery mode now, but it looks like we will get into next year with supply issues,” he said. Tha Linderman.

A key factor affecting the global supply chain is the persistent lack of work in most of the world.

“While we are now trying to recover, as everyone is trying to recover, we do not have enough workers,” Tha Linderman.

Lack of work is to blame

He gave the example of truck drivers who, before the pandemic, were on average between 48 and 59 years old. Many of them decided to retire early during the pandemic, while others are close to retirement now, and there are not enough people to replace them, Linderman said.

“A lot of people rethought their way of life and what they wanted to do,” Tha Linderman. “The aging workforce has exacerbated the problem.”

Others reflected that feeling, with Burkholder saying products that require more human labor are harder to get into, while Haffe said lack of work is the number 1 issue they hear from their manufacturers.

According to Simon, the ability of those taking open positions has been less than satisfactory.

“I think anyone in the manufacturing industry would surely agree with me that they have lost qualified long-term employees and that those who are replacing them are less skilled personnel, less experienced,” Tha Simon.

He showed how last week he bought a round piece of beef, which needs to be cleaned and trimmed of excess fat before use.

Usually a piece will weigh 20 pounds before cleaning and 15 after. This time, however, he paid for a piece that was 33 pounds that yielded only 20 pounds of meat after cleaning.

“You can have seasoned butchers who are no longer in the workforce,” Tha Simon. “Residues in that product have increased significantly.”

As a result, Linderman thinks companies will think more strategically about risk in the supply chain.

“In the pandemic, many companies found that they were exposed to a much greater risk than they realized.” Tha Linderman. “When they increase efficiency, they decrease their elasticity.”

More companies are likely to consider relocating their production to the US and that more production will take place locally, Linderman said.

“I think this will probably rebuild the global supply chain and we will start to rethink where we produce things and how much we are outsourcing.” Tha Linderman.

However, it is not just an aging workforce that exacerbates supply chain disruptions, but a crackdown.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 1,000 Kellogg employees are on strike for better pay, benefits and working conditions as General Mills is facing rising labor costs, transportation and supply chain.

CNN also reported that Tyson, the leading meat seller in the US, is having trouble meeting demand due to a number of factors, including factory positions being met and turkeys not meeting breeding expectations.

Mirror Staff Writer Rachel Foor is at 814-946-7458.