Saudi Aramco chief warns not to “demonize” hydrocarbon industry despite global push to hit climate targets | Climate News





The head of the world’s largest oil firm has dismissed suggestions that oil would be completely removed and said it would be a mistake to “demonize” the hydrocarbon industry. In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, insisted that oil has a future, despite a global shift towards cleaner and renewable energy. “Oil and gas will continue to be part of the energy mix for decades,” he predicted. “It does not mean that they will be the same, they will be cleaner, the technologies will help reduce emissions significantly. “We need a comprehensive policy that takes into account energy, reliability, affordability and energy security, in order to avoid a global economic crisis due to lack of supplies. “This will continue for decades. Hydrocarbons will be part of the energy mix for decades to come.” Image:

Saudi Aramco Ras Tanura oil refinery and terminal

Saudi state-owned Aramco is the third most valuable company in the world, second only to US tech firms Apple and Microsoft. It is also considered by some to be the largest polluting company on the planet. In a bold effort to change the company’s reputation for contributing to climate emergencies, Mr. Nasser has announced an ambition for Aramco to become carbon neutral within three decades. “Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition to be zero-zero from our operations by 2050,” Nasser said at the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative summit over the weekend, hours after Kingdom Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Arab Gulf state would reach zero-net by 2060with Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Show Climate Daily: Is Carbon Compensation a Long-Term Solution?

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world’s leading energy organization, released a “Net Zero by 2050” report warning investors against funding new oil, gas and coal supply projects beyond year 2021. Forward COP26, which starts later this month, the IEA said investments in renewable energy should triple by the end of the decade if the world hopes to effectively combat climate change and keep volatile energy markets under control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/saudi-aramco-boss-warns-not-to-demonise-hydrocarbon-industry-despite-global-push-to-hit-climate-targets-12443982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos